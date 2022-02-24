Ten of the best NFL receivers Ike Hilliard has coached

Here is a list of receivers that Ike Hilliard has coached.

New Auburn wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard has had the pleasure of coaching some extremely talented players.

His decision to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers for Auburn comes as a little bit of a surprise, as he was in the process of developing two rising stars in Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. Nevertheless, he is officially an Auburn Tiger.

Take a look at some of the prolific receivers Hilliard has had during his 11 seasons as a coach in the NFL.

Diontae Johnson © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Johnson has caught a total of 254 passes for 2,764 yards during his three years in the NFL. He was a Pro Bowl selection this past season. Chase Claypool © Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports Claypool has been paired up with Diontae Johnson on the Steelers. So far during his two seasons in the NFL he has caught 121 passes for 1,733 yards and 11 touchdowns. Terry McLaurin © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports McLaurin has been absolutely electric during his time in the NFL. He spent his rookie season with Hilliard at Washington, where he caught 58 passes for 919 yards. He has a collective 3,090 yards in his three-year NFL career. DeSean Jackson © Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports Jackson is one of the NFL's greats. He's 36th all-time in receiving yards (11,110), and 96th in receiving touchdowns (58). He's a three-time Pro Bowler who had over 2,700 receiving yards during his time playing under Hilliard. Robert Woods © Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports Woods spent his rookie season with Hilliard, in which he has 40 receptions for 587 yards. His 14.7 yards per catch in 2013 is the best of his career. Since then, Woods has had two 1,000-yard seasons with the Rams, earning a Super Bowl ring just a few weeks ago. Pierre Garçon © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Garçon had a combined 3,203 receiving yards while playing under Hilliard in Washington. Brandon Marshall © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Marshall has over 12,000 receiving yards in his career. In his lone season with Hilliard, he had 1,214 receiving yards and six touchdowns. His 84 career receiving touchdowns are 24th all-time in the NFL. Santana Moss © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports Moss was on the tail-end of his career when Ike Hilliard showed up to the Redskins, but his career was a good one. Over 10,000 receiving yards and 66 touchdowns in 14 seasons. Jamison Crowder © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Crowder caught 221 passes for 2,628 yards during his four years with Hilliard and Washington. Steve Johnson © Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports Johnson had 4,764 receiving yards during his eight-year NFL career. He had 597 yards during his one season he shared with Hilliard.

