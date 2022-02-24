Skip to main content

Ten of the best NFL receivers Ike Hilliard has coached

Here is a list of receivers that Ike Hilliard has coached.

New Auburn wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard has had the pleasure of coaching some extremely talented players.

His decision to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers for Auburn comes as a little bit of a surprise, as he was in the process of developing two rising stars in Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. Nevertheless, he is officially an Auburn Tiger.

Take a look at some of the prolific receivers Hilliard has had during his 11 seasons as a coach in the NFL.

Diontae Johnson

Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) avoids the tackle attempt of Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (right) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson has caught a total of 254 passes for 2,764 yards during his three years in the NFL. He was a Pro Bowl selection this past season.

Chase Claypool

Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) is stopped by Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (4) and Greg Newsome II (20) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Claypool has been paired up with Diontae Johnson on the Steelers. So far during his two seasons in the NFL he has caught 121 passes for 1,733 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Terry McLaurin

Jan 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) gains yards after the catch against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

McLaurin has been absolutely electric during his time in the NFL. He spent his rookie season with Hilliard at Washington, where he caught 58 passes for 919 yards. He has a collective 3,090 yards in his three-year NFL career.

DeSean Jackson

Dec 24, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) carries the ball as Chicago Bears inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman (50) defends during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson is one of the NFL's greats. He's 36th all-time in receiving yards (11,110), and 96th in receiving touchdowns (58). He's a three-time Pro Bowler who had over 2,700 receiving yards during his time playing under Hilliard.

Robert Woods

Oct 30, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Woods (10) makes a catch and gets tackled by New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) during the second half at New Era Field. The Patriots beat the Bills 41-25. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Woods spent his rookie season with Hilliard, in which he has 40 receptions for 587 yards. His 14.7 yards per catch in 2013 is the best of his career. Since then, Woods has had two 1,000-yard seasons with the Rams, earning a Super Bowl ring just a few weeks ago.

Pierre Garçon

Dec 1, 2013; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garcon (88) runs with the ball as New York Giants cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) attempts to tackle in the first quarter at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Garçon had a combined 3,203 receiving yards while playing under Hilliard in Washington.

Brandon Marshall

Nov. 18, 2010; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver (19) Brandon Marshall is hit by Chicago Bears linebacker (55) Lance Briggs in the second quarter at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Marshall has over 12,000 receiving yards in his career. In his lone season with Hilliard, he had 1,214 receiving yards and six touchdowns. His 84 career receiving touchdowns are 24th all-time in the NFL.

Santana Moss

Dec 28, 2014; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins wide receiver Santana Moss (89) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys strong safety Barry Church (42) during the second half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Moss was on the tail-end of his career when Ike Hilliard showed up to the Redskins, but his career was a good one. Over 10,000 receiving yards and 66 touchdowns in 14 seasons.

Jamison Crowder

Sep 16, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts at FedEx Field.

Crowder caught 221 passes for 2,628 yards during his four years with Hilliard and Washington.

Steve Johnson

Dec 1, 2013; Toronto, ON, Canada; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert McClain (27) tries to tackle Buffalo Bills wide receiver Steve Johnson (13) and forces a fumble during the second half at the Rogers Center. Falcons beat the Bills 34 to 31 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson had 4,764 receiving yards during his eight-year NFL career. He had 597 yards during his one season he shared with Hilliard.

