Rivaldo Fairweather brings experience and production to the TE room

The Auburn TE room was expected to be a vital part of the "pro" style offense that former Head Coach Bryan Harsin and former offensive coordinators Mike Bobo and Eric Kiseau had made their go-to offensive style. Although the Auburn tight ends did have a record-breaking season in 2021, the 2022 production seemed lacking despite media hype over the position.

Under new Head Coach Hugh Freeze, Auburn seems to be returning to its roots with a more spread-styled offense. Usually, these offenses lack production from the tight end, however, Freeze managed to put Evan Engram in the NFL during his time at Ole Miss. Freeze also got his college job as the TE coach for Ole Miss in 2006.

Fairweather, who played for the FIU Golden Panthers, had a productive career for them despite FIU having an offense that was in the bottom 25 of total team yards.

Given this context, the Auburn Daily stat of the day centers around Fairweather.

Stat of the Day:

Rivaldo Fairweather 2022 Receptions: 28.

Auburn TE room 2022 Receptions: 28

What it means

The caveat to this stat of course is that Auburn had the 13th-worst passing offense in all of college football. This doesn't negate the fact that in one transfer pick up Freeze was able to match the production of an entire position room.

Fairweather will provide experience and much-needed size as he stands at an imposing 6'5 and weighs around 250 pounds.

Fairweather's ability to produce yards and receptions, despite not having a reliable offense will certainly be helpful as there are still question marks along the Auburn offensive line, quarterback, and wide receiver positions.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch