WATCH: Robby Ashford goes through drills with his quarterback trainer

Robby Ashford is putting in work this offseason.

Robby Ashford grew as a quarterback in 2022 after seeing his first action at the college level. 

The redshirt freshman took over as the full-time starter after TJ Finley went down with an injury. He never gave up the job for the remainder of the season despite playing through various injuries. He revealed after the Iron Bowl that he was playing through a sprained AC join in his throwing shoulder for a part of the season. 

His quarterback trainer, Demetric Price, posted a video on Twitter of Ashford working on a drill that would help him in the pocket. 

Price wrote, "Working on basic movement inside the pocket and rhythm throws, but also making sure we keeping our eyes attached to our feet with my guy Robby Ashford." 

The video shows Ashford taking a snap, rotating in different directions, and delivering the ball to different targets over 45 seconds. 

Auburn appears to be pursuing another quarterback in the transfer portal to compete with Ashford this season.  Finley's skill set fits into a Freeze-style offense that we've seen over his coaching tenure. Finley's ability to move the ball with his feet could make him a dangerous option in the SEC if he continues forward as Auburn's starting quarterback. 

In 2022, Ashford played in 681 snaps. Per PFF, he scored a 58.6 offensive grade. His highest score was his run grade which was a 67.4. 

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
