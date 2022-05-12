Skip to main content

Could Auburn Football target Roderick Robinson II choose the Tigers?

Talented 2023 running back Roderick Robinson II put the Auburn Tigers in his top six.

Auburn continues to be in the hunt for several talented prospects. 

Roderick Robinson II is a 6'1 230 pound running back from San Deigo, California. Robinson is listed as the 413th player in the 2023 recruiting class. He is a consensus three-star recruit. 

He recently put out a list of his top six schools he is interested in, and Auburn made the cut. The other schools to make his top six were Oregon, California, Tennessee, UCLA, and Arizona. It would be a big get if Coach Bryan Harsin and staff were able to pull him from the west coast to Auburn. 

Robinson is a bigger back, but he has the skill set of a smaller running back. He can run through you or around you, making him a very diverse running back. He has the build and speed to succeed at the SEC level. He has the potential to be the next great Auburn running back if he chooses to leave PAC-12 country and head down south. 

Here are Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr's thoughts on Robinson.

"It's always great to get a guy on campus to be able to take a visit with Cadillac Williams. Robinson has roots in Alabama, with his father being from Birmingham. It is always telling when a player takes official visits because one of his top six schools will be cut out since you are only granted five official visits. Robinson is not the smallest running back in the country since he is 6'1 230. He is a big physical downhill back. Robinson is an SEC or Big 10 running back based off his athletic profile."

Robinson can be a great running back for Auburn if he decides to head down south. There is no timetable for his commitment, but the class of 2023 recruiting is getting hot and heavy, so I would expect a decision within the coming months. 

