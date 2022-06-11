Skip to main content

Is Auburn football's 2022 roster better than it was last season?

Here's a look at Auburn by position group. Are the Tigers better than they were a year ago?

According to preseason magazine culture, Auburn lacks talent heading into 2022.

The perspective on the Tigers is somewhat skewed because of the drama back in the spring with Harsin and the boosters. The program is predicted to finish last in the SEC by both Lindy's Sports and Athlon Sports.

SEC Media Days will likely spell more of the same for Auburn.

However, if you look closer at what's happening within the program, you'll see change. You'll see confidence. You'll see a team that has much more of a sense of direction than they did last year. On top of that, the talent is still there. From top to bottom, Auburn's roster may be better than it was a season ago, a season where the Tigers should have found themselves winning eight games.

What units are better, and which are worse? Take a look at all of Auburn's position groups.

Quarterback

Auburn Tigers quarterback Holden Geriner (12) and Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) talk on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Better

The ceiling of the quarterback room may be lower, but the floor is expected to be elevated. The trio of TJ Finley, Robby Ashford, and Zach Calzada should at the least combine to have an average statistical season for Auburn's passing game, and at the most be headlined by one QB who preforms well while the other two wait in the wings.

Running Back

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Better

Tank Bigsby will carry the load for this unit, but the depth the Tigers have is promising. Sophomore Jarquez Hunter will look to build on an incredibly solid freshman campaign (593 rushing yards, three touchdowns) while incoming four-star freshman Damari Alston should round out one of the stronger rotations in the SEC.

Offensive Line

Linemen E. J. Haris and Avery Jernigan (57).Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

Better

The offensive line is one of the most experienced groups in the country. That's why I believe they will be better in 2022. Marginal improvement at worst.

Run blocking is a huge issue across this front, and if Will Friend can't coach these seniors into creating more of a push at the point of attack, then the line will be as average as it was last season.

Tight End

Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) catches a pass during warmups before the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Better

This may be the most loaded unit on the roster. John Samuel Shenker (33 receptions, 413 yards) is coming off of a banner year. Landen King, Tyler Fromm, Luke Deal, and Micah Riley-Ducker should all find ways to get involved in Harsin's offense this season.

Expect a lot of passes thrown this unit's way.

Wide Receiver

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Worse

Auburn's severe lack of experience in the wide receiver room gives me pause here.

On the bright side, the Tigers went out and got a phenomenal wide receivers coach in Ike Hilliard, who will be playing with a group of raw athleticism and talent. If anyone can develop guys like Ja'Varrius Johnson, Malcolm Johnson Jr, Tar'Varish Dawson, and Jay Fair, its Hilliard.

Defensive Line

Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25), defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) and defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) celebrate a sack against Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Ncaa Football Alabamaat Auburn

Better

Auburn finished with 36 sacks in 2021, the most since 2018. I expect this unit to surpass 36 sacks with ease.

Derick Hall and Eku Leota are deadly edge threats. Colby Wooden, arguably Auburn's most NFL-ready prospect on roster, is versatile and can line up in several techniques. Marcus Harris and Marquis Burks provide solid depth. New additions Jayson Jones, Jeffery M'Ba, Morris Joseph, and Enyce Sledge should find their way into the rotation, especially Jones, who will potentially split time with Burks at nose tackle.

This unit should not only get after the quarterback, which will help Auburn cut down on the coverage breakdowns, but the line should also stop the run a little better than they did in 2021.

Linebacker

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Worse

The only refrain here is lack of experience. Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten are gone. The only remaining piece from a solid linebacking core is Owen Pappoe, who has struggled with injury throughout his career.

Cam Riley, Eugene Asante, and Wesley Steiner are going to need to step up.

Cornerback

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) is tackled by Auburn Tigers cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (18) and safety Zion Puckett (10) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Worse

The departure of All-American cornerback Roger McCreary hurts this unit a little. However, the upside of Jaylin Simpson, Nehemiah Pritchett, DJ James, and Keionte Scott makes be believe that the opportunity for improvement is surely there.

Safety

Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Zion Puckett (10) and Auburn Tigers safety Donovan Kaufman (1) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Better

Smoke Monday is gone. Whether Iowa State transfer Craig McDonald or JUCO transfer Marquis Gilbert takes his place will likely benefit this unit. Donovan Kaufman, Zion Puckett, and Cayden Bridges will also split time here.

Special Teams

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers kicker Anders Carlson (26) watches the ball after kicking a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Better

Auburn needs Anders Carlson to kick better than 14-of-21 this season. Punter Oscar Chapman was very solid last season.

