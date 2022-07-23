Bryan Harsin discusses the timeline for deciding the starting quarterback

Auburn football's quarterback battle will be heating up going into fall camp in early August.

The race between TJ Finley, Zach Calzada, and Robby Ashford has been well documented and will be the biggest talking point for the remainder of the offseason.

Bryan Harsin joined the Locked On Auburn podcast at SEC Media Days and was asked about the ideal timeline for the quarterback battle.

"Whenever it's right. I heard something a long time ago from my dad with drag racing, 'You want it right or do you want it right now?' It's one of those things, we're going to get it right," Harsin said. "Those guys are working very hard. We have awesome young men who are competing in that position. They all have their strengths and they are all doing a lot of things to improve in some areas they need to but once we get into fall camp we will make that decision going into the first game. We will announce it and make sure everybody knows and you have to do that properly. I think that's earned by the players in that position as well. But at the same time, it's really who goes out there and wins it."

Calzada is expected to win the job but Finley's experience in the system certainly gives him an upper hand. Ashford's skillset as a more athletic runner is also extremely intriguing.

Each of Auburn's potential starting quarterbacks in 2022 offers upside in different ways and Harsin and this coaching staff will aim to find the best option early in fall camp.

