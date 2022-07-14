Skip to main content

The biggest storyline for each Auburn representative at SEC Media Days

Talking season is officially upon us.

SEC Media Days kicks off next Monday, July 18th in Atlanta. Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers don't officially take the podium until the final day of the event (Thursday).

We have plenty of time to speculate over how the Tigers are going to be approached, and what the outlook will be following the trip to the ATL.

Here is the biggest storyline for each Auburn representative at SEC Media Days.

How heavily will Auburn lean on Tank Bigsby?

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Last preseason, Auburn verbally committed to establishing the ground game and utilizing their most valuable offensive asset (running back Tank Bigsby) early and often. They proved concept after rushing for 862 yards over the first three games of the season (287.3 yards per game).

They ran for 1,234 yards for the final ten games of the year (123.4). The walk into conference play was rough for the Tigers. Bigsby struggled as well (averaging 75 rushing yards per attempt in SEC play).

Once again, Bryan Harsin & Co. have put their eggs in the ground game basket. Will Tank Bigsby get the touches he needs to carry the offense? Or will Auburn stray away from Bigsby because of the offensive line's inefficiencies run blocking?

Will the run game improve behind Nick Brahms?

Auburn offensive lineman Nick Brahms (52) protects quarterback Bo Nix (10) as he throws the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Auburn defeated Ole Miss 20-14.

Pro Football Focus did not think too highly of Auburn's run blocking in 2021. The five projected starters on the o-line had an average run-block grade of 52.0 - the two highest grades were Keiondre Jones (68.7) and Nick Brahms (61.1).

Those numbers are not good.

Brahms has been the leader of the line for quite some time now, and he's seen marginal improvement very season as a starter. He enters his final season with a load of experience surrounding him (albeit, questionable in terms of ability) and is expected to take a step forward in the run game.

The biggest question surrounding Brahms and the line is whether or not one more year in the system really helps them produce, or if Auburn will be relegated to running a one-dimensional offense in conference play with a core of inexperienced receivers.

What will Derick Hall and the defensive line do for an encore?

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - OCTOBER 16: Derick Hall #29 of the Auburn Tigers tackles KJ Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 38-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

After racking up nine sacks in 2021, Derick Hall is in position to record double-digit sacks, a feat no Auburn player has accomplished since 2017 (Jeff Holland).

But, will Hall get the chance to break that double-digit barrier?

The Tigers return a fair amount of talent around Hall, and should rotate often to keep things fresh. It's clear Hall is one of if not Auburn's best edge rusher, but because of the rotation of Eku Leota, Colby Wooden, Dylan Brooks, and Marcus Bragg needing touches, it will be interesting to see if Hall can make a statistical jump and work his way up NFL Draft boards.

Keep in mind that three of Hall's nine sacks came against Alabama.

How is Harsin going to turn things around?

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Harsin had five straight losses to end the 2021 season after starting 6-2. The ensuing offseason booster debacle following the bowl loss to Houston was distracting, embarrassing, bad for recruiting, and damaging - not only for Harsin's image, but the program's image.

He's on most preseason hot seat lists, and with question marks up and down the roster there's reason to believe that the Tigers may struggle to reach the amount of wins it would take to retain Harsin.

What is he going to do to turn things around?

Most fans believe it starts in two places: quarterback and offensive line. If Harsin can get quarterback right and focus on improving the run game... Auburn is more than capable of surprising some teams.

Jul 22, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
