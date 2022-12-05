Auburn receiver Dazalin Worsham enters transfer portal

In the footsteps of the transfer of quarterback Zach Calzada, reports have emerged about Auburn wide receiver Dazalin Worsham entering the transfer portal.

Transferring to Auburn from Miami, where he spent two years after being an Under Armour All-American at Hewitt-Trussville, Worsham departs the Tigers after making only a minimal impact on the field in 2022. He totaled 1 catch for 8 yards in his eleven games played, as well as four punt returns for 25 total yards and 1 carry for -1 yard.

Brought in last offseason after two years at Miami where he only saw action in one game and recorded no stats, he was expected to challenge for a starting job in fall camp but struggled to climb the depth chart. He first appeared on the 2-deep at the WR/X position before the Texas A&M game, but logged only 51 offensive snaps all year, catching his one pass against Arkansas and logging his one carry against Mississippi State. He got an additional 38 snaps on special teams, 19 on coverage and 19 on returns.

He was one of the more prolific wide receivers in Alabama high school history, eighth all-time in receptions with 215 catches for over 2400 yards and 28 touchdowns for his varsity career. He is the leading-receiver in Hewitt-Trussville history and was named second-team Class 7a all state in his senior year, where he put up more than 420 yards and six touchdowns.

He joins fellow receivers Ze'Vian Capers and JJ Evans in the transfer portal, as well as Calzada, defensive lineman Zykevious Walker (who left the program midseason), and defensive back A.D. Diamond.

