The best quarterbacks currently available in the 2023 transfer portal

The 45-day winter transfer portal period officially began on Monday, December 5th, and there's expected to be plenty of players in there. In the 2021-2022 academic year, a record 3,085 players entered the transfer portal, with only 866 (28%) finding a transfer home for the 2022 season.

We'll begin this portal transfer series with a look at the most important position on offense, quarterback. Auburn returns quite a few signal callers on next year's roster, including starting QB Robby Ashford and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada, as well as holds a commitment from 3-star Keyone Jenkins. TJ Finley, who opened the season as the starter but lost the job after the third game of the season, is eligible for a redshirt and could return but has been rumored to be a potential transfer this winter.

QB DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson: A two-year starter at Clemson, Uiagalelei never quite met the expectations of being named the #1 pro-style quarterback of the 2019 class. He projects to have two years of eligibility remaining.

QB Graham Mertz, Wisconsin: Mertz started 32 games over three seasons for the Badgers, with a 19-13 record. Two remaining years of eligibility.

QB Haynes King, Texas A&M: Twice winning the starting job out of fall camp, King has lost the starting job both times - due to injury in 2021 and early season ineffectiveness in 2022. Three years of eligibility remaining.

QB Phil Jurkovec, Boston College: Jurkovec started 24 games at Boston College, but knee and rib injuries ended his season in October. As a grad transfer, the dual-threat QB (5,405 career passing yards, 568 career rushing yards) will have one remaining year of eligibility.

QB Cade McNamara, Michigan: Committed to Iowa. The former Wolverine led Michigan to the 2021 College Football Playoff, but lost his starting role to JJ McCarthy early in 2022 and then suffered a leg injury, necessitating surgery. He has committed to Iowa for his final year of eligibility.

QB Hudson Card, Texas: After losing the starting QB battle to Quinn Ewers, Card was forced into action during Ewers' injury absence. He accumulated 928 yards and 6 TDs, giving him 11 TDs to 2 INTs in his collegiate career. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

QB Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech: A three-year starter at Georgia Tech under former head coach Geoff Collins, he has 4,464 yards and 30 touchdowns to 23 interceptions across 25 career games. With his 2022 season ending after a sprained foot against Duke, he projects to be healthy for spring practice at his new destination, where he'll have two years of remaining eligibility.

QB Hank Bachmeier, Boise State: A four-year starter for the Broncos, he has over 6,000 career passing yards and 41 touchdowns to 19 interceptions over his time in Boise. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

QB Luke Altmyer, Ole Miss: The former four-star recruit battled and lost the starting job to Jaxson Dart earlier this season. After playing in five games in 2021, he preserved a redshirt for this season, appearing in only three total games. He has three years of remaining eligibility.

QB Kedon Slovis, Pitt: The fourth-year quarterback just finished his single season at Pitt after three injury-filled years at USC. When healthy, he flashes amazing arm talent, but has frequently been injured throughout his college career. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

