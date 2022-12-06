Skip to main content

Auburn football transfer portal Wish List: Ten players that would fit well with the Tigers

Here are ten players that could give the Tigers' roster a serious boost.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Auburn is going to need to do some rebuilding in the transfer portal this offseason in order to make their roster competitive in 2023.

New head coach Hugh Freeze has already hit the recruiting trail and has his eyes set on a number of high-end recruits and portal players.

As Auburn continues to reach out to, offer, and host transfer portal talent, here's a look at ten players we have added to our wish list for the Tigers.

EDGE Donell Harris, Texas A&M: With the announcement of Joko Willis entering the transfer portal, Auburn currently has one EDGE rusher on roster for next season. Four-star Ashley Williams and three-star Brenton Williams committed in next year's class that could help round out the depth here, but the Tigers still need help here badly.

Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims (10) carries the ball as UCF Knights defensive end K.D. McDaniel (47) moves in during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

QB Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech: Why Jeff Sims out of all of the quarterbacks in the market, you ask? Consider Auburn's situation: They have a quarterback that is eager to compete in Robby Ashford. His athleticism - combined with his upside as an actual quarterback - cannot be dismissed. Ashford is still a young player that will now develop underneath a coach that understands how to actually develop quarterbacks. Will Freeze ride with him? We'll have to see. Auburn might not be looking for his replacement in the portal - rather, a competitor, or a depth piece at the very least. Players like Spencer Sanders, Devin Leary or Hudson Card aren't looking to come in and sit on the bench. They're looking to start immediately. Get a solid quarterback like Sims (41 total touchdowns in three seasons) who can push for the job and maybe even split playing time.

LB Teradja Mitchell, Ohio State: Mitchell didn't really do much until his junior year with the Buckeyes, where he collected 45 tackles and 4.5 TFL. He was a borderline five-star coming out of high school and would be a solid piece to boost the depth of the linebacking core as Auburn makes the roster transition under Hugh Freeze.

Clemson wide receiver Dacari Collins (3) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

WR E.J. Williams, Clemson: Williams was solid as a freshman, collecting 306 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. He has yet to crack 100 yards in a season since, despite appearing in 20 games from 2021-22. Assumedly, Auburn would like to add a legitimate possession receiver on the outside through the portal. This could be their guy. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

OT Myles Hinton, Stanford: Hinton did not make a start until his sophomore season in 2021, but again, one of the themes this offseason for Auburn is rebuilding through the transfer portal. Hinton has great size (6-foot-6, 308 pounds) that the Tigers could use. Any sort of depth on the offensive line is accepted.

Sep 10, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples (6) rushes against Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye (30) in the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

DL Tunmise Adeleye, Texas A&M: Auburn needs help on the defensive line next season. Adeleye is highest-rated defensive lineman in the portal. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

IOL RJ Adams, Georgia Tech: Go out and get a current Power Five offensive lineman that was originally at an SEC school (Kentucky). With the amount of departures up front looming in the distance, Auburn's roster looks thin in the trenches. They need these players on the o-line.

Nov 14, 2020; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow (94) rushes in during the fourth quarter of the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. TU won the game 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

DL Anthony Goodlow, Tulsa: In 2022, Goodlow had 44 tackles (24 solo), two sacks and two pass deflections. He has 112 total career tackles and 12 total sacks. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

WR RaRa Thomas, Mississippi State: In two seasons with the Bulldogs, Thomas caught 62 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has already set an official visit with Auburn. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

OT PJ Williams, Texas A&M: Yes, another A&M player. Look, the Tigers need any sort of help they can get on the offensive line, and Williams was a top 70 player in last year's recruiting cycle. Auburn could really use the former four-star's services.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Teradja Mitchell (7) celebrates his tackle of Maryland Terrapins running back Javon Leake (20) in the second half of their game at Maryland Stadium in College Park, MD on November 17, 2018. [ Brooke LaValley / Dispatch ] Osu18md Blv 15
Football

Auburn football transfer portal Wish List: Ten players that would fit well with the Tigers

By Lance Dawe
Dazalin Worsham
Football

Auburn receiver Dazalin Worsham enters transfer portal

By Lindsay Crosby
Clemson wide receiver Dacari Collins (3) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Football

The best wide receivers currently available in the transfer portal

By Lance Dawe
Auburn wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers (80) is tackled by Georgia State cornerback Bryquice Brown (5) after a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Auburn wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers is in the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby
Bruce Pearl
Basketball

Podcast host critical of the Auburn basketball team

By Zac Blackerby
Chance Westry in his Auburn basketball debut vs Winthrop.
Basketball

Auburn basketball moving up in latest AP Top 25 poll

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada has entered the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby
Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) scrambles as he is pressured during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rhode Island, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Football

The best quarterbacks currently available in the 2023 transfer portal

By Lindsay Crosby