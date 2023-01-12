Skip to main content

Brian Battie brings tons of experience to the loaded Tiger backfield

Brian Battie will be a problem for SEC defenses.

Auburn has landed an absolute stud running back via the transfer portal in Brian Battie

Battie brings multiple things to the table for the Tigers, including breakaway speed, incredible vision, and the ability to make defenders miss. 

Battie will add depth to the Tigers' stacked running back room in 2023. 

Let's take a look at some of his numbers during his time at USF. 

Stat of the Day:

Battie had 280 rushing attempts during his three seasons at South Florida.

Brian Battie Career Rushing Numbers

YearRushing AttemptsRushing Yards&nbsp;Yards Per AttemptRushing Touchdowns

2022

176

1,186

6.7

8

2021

58

324

5.6

1

2020

46

332

7.2

1

What does this mean?

Well, for one thing, it means running back is going to be a position the Tigers excel at in 2023. 

The Tigers are losing 179 carries from a season ago, with Tank Bigsby headed to the league. What better way to replace that production than a guy who had 176 carries last season in Battie? 

Jarquez Hunter has 193 career rushing attempts, and Damari Alston only has 14. The Tigers are also bringing in star running back Jeremiah Cobb. 

So to sum all of this up, Battie has more career carries than every current Tiger running back combined. 

This running back room would have been exciting in 2023 without the addition of Battie, so adding an experienced running back has to get you even more excited for the season to come. 

Coach Freeze has also added some linemen from the portal that should be able to create some big holes for these guys this season. 

Battie is just another piece in what is shaping up to be an explosive Tiger offense. 

Nov 26, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Brian Battie (21) runs with the ball against the UCF Knights during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
