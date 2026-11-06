Auburn Football Trio Remain Questionable For Arkansas Contest

The Auburn Tigers will look to get back on track this weekend in the SEC at home, but head coach Alex Golesh’s game plan could be on hold with some notable names not potentially playing.

In the SEC’s mandatory injury report on Thursday night, three Tigers were questionable on the injured list to play against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Cornerback Andre Jordan Jr., wide receiver Jeremiah Koger and safety Sylvester Smith-Reed were able to get up in the air to play against the Hogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Jordan was injured in Auburn’s loss to the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels, leaving the game early in the first quarter with an ankle injury. However, Golesh mentioned that he was at practice this Monday, looking to get back to the field to help aid the Tigers’ secondary that has been battered over the last two games by opposing offenses.

The same goes for Reed, who was injured in Oxford on Halloween, but was at practice with Jordan following the setback. The senior had only one tackle in the loss, but he has played in every game so far this season and will look to continue that at home this weekend.

Meanwhile, Koger missed Auburn’s previous game last weekend, working it out throughout practice and was said to be “close” by Golesh right before its contest with Ole Miss. Now, the same instance happens this week, looking to get back to an Auburn offense that adds another element with the USF transfer.

Koger is third on the team in receptions and receiving yards, with 14 and 230, respectively. He looks to change that this weekend against Arkansas.

Friday night will feature one more update before game day, and Golesh will hope to have at least one play get a positive update before playing against a winnable Razorbacks squad to begin November strong.

From there, Golesh has Mississippi State and Samford before traveling to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the annual Iron Bowl matchup.

Below are all the Tigers listed on the injury report:

OUT

Tai Buster, Offensive Line

Hunter Herring, Tight End

QUESTIONABLE

Sylvester Smith-Reed, Safety

Andre Jordan Jr., Cornerback

Jeremiah Koger, Wide Receiver

Kickoff is set for 11:45 central from Jordan-Hare Stadium, with the game being broadcast on the SEC Network.

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