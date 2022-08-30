Skip to main content

What does Vegas say about Auburn's season opener against Mercer?

What is the line for Auburn's season opener against the Mercer Bears?

After a long and very interesting offseason, the Auburn Tigers are days away from their season opener against the Mercer Bears

The Tigers will be facing a Mercer team that looked solid in their Week 0 victory over Morehead State. They blasted the Eagles 63-13. 

Now Mercer will face the daunting task of playing an SEC team on the road. 

Not many sportsbooks currently have lines for the Auburn vs. Mercer game, but we will update you here at Auburn Daily as more lines are released. 

Often sports books are wary of putting out lines for a game like this where, more than likely, it will be a blowout. 

Let's look at what a couple of sports books have the line at for the Auburn season opener. 

Wynn Bet Sportsbook

TJ Finley (1) hands off to Tank Bigsby (4) during practice.

Auburn (-31.5)

Oddsshark

HTBB0468

Auburn (-31.5)

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

What does Vegas say about Auburn's season opener against Mercer?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Football

Auburn TE John Samuel Shenker thankful the Tigers are using the same offensive playbook in 2022

By Lance Dawe
Jul 30, 2022; Spartanburg, South Carolina, US; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) on the field for training camp at Wofford College. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports
Football

How did former Auburn players fare in week three of the NFL Preseason?

By Andrew Stefaniak
T.J. Finley (1) talks about being earning the starting quartback job on Monday.Auburn football game week presser on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 Auburn, Ala.
Football

Here's what TJ Finley said to the media after being named starting quarterback

By Zac Blackerby
Coach Bryan HarsinAuburn football training camp presser on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Bryan Harsin talks TJ Finley, depth chart, upcoming game against Mercer

By Lance Dawe
Chipleys Daquayvious Sorey tries to avoid a tackle by Brandon Moss during the Baker Chipley Regional Final football game played at Baker. The Gators season ended with a 22-7 loss as the Tigers advance to the state Final Four. Baker Chipley Football
Football

Auburn receiver commit Daquayvious Sorey lights up the stat sheet

By Andrew Stefaniak
Dec 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Lamont Gaillard (53) prepares to snap the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Week one SEC power rankings: Alabama, Georgia sit at the top

By Lance Dawe
Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis (18) runs drills during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Football

Tracking Auburn football transfers in 2022: Week Zero

By Lindsay Crosby