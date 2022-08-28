Skip to main content

Auburn Twitter reacts to TJ Finley being named the starter

Auburn Twitter shares their thoughts on TJ Finley being named the starter.

After a long battle, the Auburn coaching staff was finally ready to name a starting quarterback, and TJ Finley won the job. 

It is impressive that Finley was able to win the job when the vibes around the program for most of the offseason were that Zach Calzada would be the guy. Finley kept his head down and worked hard and, in doing so, won the starting quarterback job.

Finley was able to beat out Calzada and Robby Ashford to secure the role as the starting quarterback.

He seems to have great control of the offense, and his teammates really respect him. This helps a team rally around a quarterback.

Coach Bryan Harsin has been coaching quarterbacks for a very long time, so there has to be some belief that Finley has taken a step forward from what we saw at the end last season.

Finley has almost been at Auburn for two years, so he has a better grasp of what Coach Harsin wants to do with the offense than any of the other quarterback options.

Now that Finley has been named the starting quarterback, he will receive all of the first team reps as the team prepares to play host to Mercer. 

Let's look to see what Auburn Twitter had to say about Finley being named the Tiger's starting quarterback.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

T.J. Finley (1)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Auburn Twitter reacts to TJ Finley being named the starter

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) rolls away from Alabama pressure during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Football

Auburn football tabs TJ Finley as starting QB vs Mercer

By Lance Dawe
DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 03: Athletic director Kevin White listens during a press conference announcing the retirement of head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on June 03, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina. Krzyzewski, the winningest coach in Division I men's basketball history who led the Blue Devils to five national titles, announced he plans to retire after the 2021-2022 season. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Football

Former Duke athletic director Kevin White calls Allen Greene's ousting 'terribly disturbing'

By Lance Dawe
Jan 19, 2019; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers athletic director Allen Greene throws t-shirts to the student section before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn Twitter reacts to Athletic Director Allen Greene stepping down

By Andrew Stefaniak
Director of Athletics Allen Greene talks to the crowd atAuburn AMBUSH Mobile on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Mobile, Ala.
Football

Early candidates for the Auburn athletic director position

By Lindsay Crosby
Director of Athletics Allen Greene talks to the crowd atAuburn AMBUSH Mobile on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Mobile, Ala.
Football

Allen Greene and Auburn officially parting ways

By Zac Blackerby
Chipleys Daquayvious Sorey makes a reception despite tight coverage by Hunter Myrick during the Baker Chipley Regional Final football game played at Baker. The Gators season ended with a 22-7 loss as the Tigers advance to the state Final Four. Baker Chipley Football
Football

Auburn Twitter reacts to landing four-star receiver Daquayvious Sorey

By Andrew Stefaniak
Chipleys Daquayvious Sorey tries to avoid a tackle by Brandon Moss during the Baker Chipley Regional Final football game played at Baker. The Gators season ended with a 22-7 loss as the Tigers advance to the state Final Four. Baker Chipley Football
Football

2023 Four-star wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey commits to Auburn

By Lance Dawe