Auburn Twitter reacts to TJ Finley being named the starter

After a long battle, the Auburn coaching staff was finally ready to name a starting quarterback, and TJ Finley won the job.

It is impressive that Finley was able to win the job when the vibes around the program for most of the offseason were that Zach Calzada would be the guy. Finley kept his head down and worked hard and, in doing so, won the starting quarterback job.

Finley was able to beat out Calzada and Robby Ashford to secure the role as the starting quarterback.

He seems to have great control of the offense, and his teammates really respect him. This helps a team rally around a quarterback.

Coach Bryan Harsin has been coaching quarterbacks for a very long time, so there has to be some belief that Finley has taken a step forward from what we saw at the end last season.

Finley has almost been at Auburn for two years, so he has a better grasp of what Coach Harsin wants to do with the offense than any of the other quarterback options.

Now that Finley has been named the starting quarterback, he will receive all of the first team reps as the team prepares to play host to Mercer.

Let's look to see what Auburn Twitter had to say about Finley being named the Tiger's starting quarterback.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch