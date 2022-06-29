Auburn football team shares what facemask color they prefer

The Auburn football social media pages posted a video where the players were asked what color facemask looks the best on an Auburn helmet.

The three color options were orange, blue, and white.

The resounding winner of the experiment was the white facemask. The white face mask collected 22 votes while the blue collected three and the orange collected five.

It is clear that the players love the white facemasks, but what does the Auburn Daily Staff think?

Zac Blackerby © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports White Trey Lee AP Photo/Butch Dill Orange Andrew Stefaniak © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports White Lance Dawe © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK White Lindsay Crosby (AP Photo/Butch Dill) White Gray Oldenburg White

The Auburn Daily Staff gave the white facemask five votes, the orange face mask one vote, and the classic blue face mask didn't collect a single vote.

This makes it clear that the Auburn football players and Auburn Daily Staff like the white facemask the best of the three options.

Perhaps this foreshadows that the Auburn football team will wear different facemask colors throughout the year.

This would be exciting since you would still get the classic Auburn uniforms, but the different color facemasks would add some flair to the look.

Auburn did wear the orange face masks last season against Ole Miss on October 30th to celebrate Halloween. This was a game where the Tigers played great, beating the ranked Rebels in Jordan-Hare. Hopefully, if the Tigers were to wear these orange facemasks this year, they would carry with them the momentum from that victory last season.

