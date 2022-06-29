Skip to main content

Auburn football team shares what facemask color they prefer

Which facemask color do you prefer?

The Auburn football social media pages posted a video where the players were asked what color facemask looks the best on an Auburn helmet. 

The three color options were orange, blue, and white. 

The resounding winner of the experiment was the white facemask. The white face mask collected 22 votes while the blue collected three and the orange collected five. 

It is clear that the players love the white facemasks, but what does the Auburn Daily Staff think?

Zac Blackerby

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers place kicker Anders Carlson (26) watches a successful field goal attempt against the Mississippi Rebels during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

White

Trey Lee

Auburn wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers (80) is tackled by Georgia State cornerback Bryquice Brown (5) after a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.

Orange

Andrew Stefaniak

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

White

Lance Dawe

Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

White

Lindsay Crosby

Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) catches a pass during warmups before the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

White 

Gray Oldenburg

gettyimages-1237529072

White

The Auburn Daily Staff gave the white facemask five votes, the orange face mask one vote, and the classic blue face mask didn't collect a single vote. 

This makes it clear that the Auburn football players and Auburn Daily Staff like the white facemask the best of the three options. 

Perhaps this foreshadows that the Auburn football team will wear different facemask colors throughout the year. 

This would be exciting since you would still get the classic Auburn uniforms, but the different color facemasks would add some flair to the look. 

Auburn did wear the orange face masks last season against Ole Miss on October 30th to celebrate Halloween. This was a game where the Tigers played great, beating the ranked Rebels in Jordan-Hare. Hopefully, if the Tigers were to wear these orange facemasks this year, they would carry with them the momentum from that victory last season.

Auburn football team shares what facemask color they prefer

