Auburn football in top eight for class of 2023 offensive tackle Zalance Heard

Auburn is in top eight for offensive tackle Zalance Heard.

Auburn is pursuing class of 2023 offensive tackle Zalance Heard from Monroe, Louisiana.

Heard stands 6'6 and weighs 300 pounds. He is the perfect size to be a dominant tackle in the SEC. On 247Sports, Heard is ranked as the 79th best player in the class of 2023, making him a highly sought-after recruit.

As Auburn fans are aware, the offensive line position will be thin after this season, so the coaching staff will need to work hard to bring in a good class at that position.

He recently released his list of top eight schools, including Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma State, Houston, and Texas.

One positive sign for the Tigers is that they only offered Heard two weeks ago, and he still put Auburn in his top eight.

This makes it clear that Heard is interested in playing his college football on the Plains.

Heard has not yet set a commitment date, but releasing his top eight schools means it is coming sooner rather than later.

Adding a top 100 recruit at the offensive line position would be massive for Bryan Harsin and his coaching staff. Hopefully, it would begin the snowball effect to get more recruits to commit to Auburn.

Here are a few videos from a camp showing how quick Heard's feet are. This helps him keep the pocket clean to give his quarterback plenty of time.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube