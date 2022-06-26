Skip to main content

Auburn football in top eight for class of 2023 offensive tackle Zalance Heard

Auburn is in top eight for offensive tackle Zalance Heard.

Auburn is pursuing class of 2023 offensive tackle Zalance Heard from Monroe, Louisiana. 

Heard stands 6'6 and weighs 300 pounds. He is the perfect size to be a dominant tackle in the SEC. On 247Sports, Heard is ranked as the 79th best player in the class of 2023, making him a highly sought-after recruit. 

As Auburn fans are aware, the offensive line position will be thin after this season, so the coaching staff will need to work hard to bring in a good class at that position. 

He recently released his list of top eight schools, including Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma State, Houston, and Texas.

One positive sign for the Tigers is that they only offered Heard two weeks ago, and he still put Auburn in his top eight. 

This makes it clear that Heard is interested in playing his college football on the Plains. 

Heard has not yet set a commitment date, but releasing his top eight schools means it is coming sooner rather than later. 

Adding a top 100 recruit at the offensive line position would be massive for Bryan Harsin and his coaching staff. Hopefully, it would begin the snowball effect to get more recruits to commit to Auburn. 

Here are a few videos from a camp showing how quick Heard's feet are. This helps him keep the pocket clean to give his quarterback plenty of time. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers offensive line coach Will Friend during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn football in top eight for class of 2023 offensive tackle Zalance Heard

By Andrew Stefaniak1 minute ago
Dec 2, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Devan Barrett (5) reacts on the bench against the Georgia Bulldogs during the fourth quarter in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia defeated Auburn 28-7. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Auburn Tiger Devan Barrett finds a new home

By Zac BlackerbyJun 25, 2022
Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) dunks as Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Tolu Smith (35) defends during overtime at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Where do Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler land on BetOnline Rookie of the Year betting odds

By Andrew StefaniakJun 24, 2022
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn "ascending" for iOL target Connor Lew

By Zac BlackerbyJun 24, 2022
Jan 7, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Prolific Prep's Yohan Traore (14) attempts to block a dunk from Eduprize Academy's Devontes Cobbs (2) during the first half at the PHHacility basketball gym. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Phhacility Basketball Gym
Basketball

Auburn basketball newcomer lands on 2023 NBA Mock Draft

By Zac BlackerbyJun 24, 2022
Jun 23, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Jabari Smith (Auburn) poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Houston Rockets expert reacts to Jabari Smith falling to the third overall selection

By Zac BlackerbyJun 24, 2022
Auburn Tigers player Walker Kessler (13) takes the court as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

Twitter reacts to Walker Kessler being drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves

By Andrew StefaniakJun 23, 2022
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) plays defense on Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves pick Walker Kessler No. 22 overall in 2022 NBA Draft

By Lance DaweJun 23, 2022