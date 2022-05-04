Skip to main content

Auburn football's offense is on the rise

Can the Tigers improve on the numbers they put out last season?

Sometimes the most generic stats don't tell the whole story.

Hidden within one overarching stat can be several peaks and valleys, little individual points in history that might be surprising or disappointing on their own but ultimately don't matter much if the overarching stat it what's heavily focused on.

Scoring offense is one of those statistics. It can show what a team's average production over the course of an entire season is, but it doesn't truly show how the offense faired against actual competition. Unless you want to dig that deep.

In Auburn's case, I don't think most people want to dig too deep when it comes to looking at the scoring offense over the past couple of years. Take a look at today's stat of the day.

Stat of the day

In 2020, Auburn averaged 25.1 points per game. In 2021, the Tigers averaged 28.3 points per game.

What it means

Despite the criticism's surrounding Auburn's offense this past season, the Tigers still managed to average 3.2 points more than in 2020. There's reason to believe Auburn takes another step in the right direction in 2022.

However, keep in mind that Auburn really didn't play well against legitimate competition last season. 33% of Auburn's entire 2021 scoring production came in the first two games of the season (Akron and Alabama State). They've got to find ways to get into the end zone against SEC opponents more often.

Now, whether that revolves around better run blocking, more downfield shots, more efficient quarterback play, or all of the above is yet to be seen.

