Auburn 'Freeze Four' Wide Receiver Working Out With Cornerbacks in Recent Practice

Fall camp brings position changes into the fray, and the Auburn Tigers could be seeing one happen due to what the media was able to see during Tuesday’s practice.

Redshirt sophomore Bryce Cain, the final member of the “Freeze Four” from the 2024 recruiting class, was seen working out in a white jersey with the cornerbacks during the media viewing. The wide receiver has been looking to break into the room in his third season, but he might be played elsewhere in 2026.

Coming out of Baker High School in Mobile, Alabama, Cain is the final member of the quartet that former head coach Hugh Freeze was able to bring in at wide receiver, while all were highly touted prospects. Of course, that room was led by Cam Coleman, while Perry Thompson, Malcolm Simmons and Cain rounded out a group that was primed to make the Tigers one of the most promising pass attacks in the SEC.

Then, this offseason, the first three left while Cain decided to stay. Now, he could be moving on the opposite side of the ball to get more snaps on the Plains.

In his first season with Auburn, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound wideout only played in three games, activating his redshirt to get a fifth year later on. Then, in 2025, Cain played in all 12 games and finished with four receptions for 25 yards.

A former four-star during the 2024 cycle, he was ranked as the No. 30 wideout in the class, and a top-15 player from the state of Alabama, according to 247Sports. He chose the Tigers over Ole Miss as his primary competitor from the SEC program.

Auburn’s wide receiver room received an influx of players from USF, some of whom are familiar with both head coach Alex Golesh and quarterback Byrum Brown. Jeremiah Koger, Chas Nimrod, Keshaun Singleton and Christian Neptune are among those receivers who went from Florida to the Plains.

Golesh added Troy transfer Tray Taylor as well, who adds more competition to the room in the slot.

The move from wideout to cornerback, of course, is not set in stone just yet. Perhaps it could be a move that Golesh saw as an opportunity to put one of Auburn’s recent top prospects on the field to make plays. Of course, we’ve seen a recent Heisman winner who was able to play both sides of the field out wide as well, meaning the mechanics can translate well to a receiver playing defense.

As the Tigers still have more than two weeks until they kick off their 2026 season against Baylor, Cain’s development will be monitored, seeing whether he will play on offense or be sprinkled into the scheme on defense in Golesh’s first season.

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