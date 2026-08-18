Auburn Lands Receiver in Late Transfer Portal Addition

The Auburn Tigers certainly made a run in the transfer portal back when Alex Golesh was hired, but few expected him to still be making additions to his roster this late in the preseason. However, Golesh’s tenacity in the portal seems to know no bounds, as on Monday night, the Tigers added Tray Taylor to their 2026 roster.

Taylor, who was recently granted a fifth year of eligibility, spent his 2024 season at Coastal Carolina and his 2025 season at Troy after transferring in from junior college. Standing at 5-foot-8 and weighing in at 160 pounds, Taylor brings a veteran presence and versatility at the slot position to the Plains.

The Tigers have faced several questions about their receiving core over the past few months, especially after the monumental transfer portal losses that followed Hugh Freeze’s firing. Almost every receiver Freeze recruited left with him, from top names like Cam Coleman and Malcolm Simmons to even unproven potential stars like Perry Thompson.

Golesh did not seem to hesitate at these losses, especially after keeping on a lone member of the “Freeze Four,” Bryce Cain, as he immediately went to work in the transfer portal to build a receiving core Tiger fans could be proud of.

Now, most of that core is built of former USF receivers, including Jeremiah Koger and Keshaun Singleton, two of the Bulls’ leading receivers last year, as well as other, younger talent like Chas Nimrod and Christian Neptune. However, contrary to what many seem to believe about this group, which now adds Taylor, their experience in smaller conferences may not be as much of a hamper on the Tigers’ offense as some say it will be.

After all, it is rare that a new-look football program such as Auburn’s is given a roster of players that already know the offensive scheme, understand Golesh’s expectations and have proven to mesh well, but that is exactly what the Tigers have on their hands this year with the aforementioned receiving core and, of course, the Tigers’ signal-caller for 2026: Byrum Brown.

There has been quite a lot of concern as to how this group will operate under the duress of a true SEC defense, but, in fairness, they have been practicing against one of the best defenses in the conference every day for the last few weeks, and even back to spring camp.

Taylor will certainly have a steep learning curve if he is looking to make an immediate impact on the Tigers’ game, especially with the familiarity that already resides in most of Auburn’s core, but if he is able to overcome his late start on the Plains, Taylor could very well be a dangerous slot threat that could easily wreak havoc on opposing defenses all year.

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