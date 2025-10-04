Auburn, Georgia Receives Official Kickoff Time, TV Slot
The Auburn Tigers have received their official time assignment and television slot for next week’s clash against the No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs.
The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CST on ABC, the league offices released Saturday afternoon. The options provided earlier in the week were listed as 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., or 6:45 p.m. CST on either ESPN, ABC, or SEC Network, and the final determination was to be announced after the slate of games on Oct. 4.
With Georgia defeating Kentucky, 35-14, on Saturday, the Bulldogs are now 4-1 with a 1-1 record in the SEC – their only loss came last weekend against Alabama in Sanford Stadium.
On the other hand, the Tigers enter the game at 3-2 and 0-2 in the SEC after two consecutive road losses at Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Auburn only lost by one score in both contests, but the lack of offensive production has many fans concerned, and a solid number of them are even claiming head coach Hugh Freeze should be fired because of it.
Either way, next Saturday will serve as a massive game for both squads. For the Tigers, this is Freeze’s golden opportunity to win back over the Auburn fanbase. A vast majority of them are checked out and feel anything but confident in the future of this program, so a win over the Bulldogs would undoubtedly save his job for the time being.
The matchup will mark the 130th meeting all-time between these two teams, but this historic rivalry has been dominated by the Bulldogs in recent years, with Auburn currently boasting an eight-game losing streak against Kirby Smart and company. The Tigers haven’t defeated Georgia since their impressive 2017 season with Jarrett Stidham and Kerryon Johnson.
This game will serve as one of Freeze’s most important games during his tenure on the Plains, and the next month in its entirety will reveal a great amount regarding his future at Auburn.
If Freeze can make the proper adjustments and changes needed to turn this sinking ship – almost entirely due to the Tiger offense – around, which will take a lot, Auburn has all of the talent necessary to defeat Georgia.