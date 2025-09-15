Auburn HC Hugh Freeze Breaks Down 'Stingy,' 'Physical' Oklahoma Defense
AUBURN, Ala.- Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze is well aware of the challenges that the Oklahoma Sooners defense could present to his offense. Last season, the Tigers and Sooners played a very close game, with Oklahoma coming out on top.
This year, Freeze looks to return the favor, but is well aware it will not be easy for him.
“They’ve only given up one touchdown this year,” Freeze said on Monday. “They’re very stingy, very physical. Obviously last year had the good experience against them, and he (Brent Venables) does a great job, and he’s got great players… And I watch this tape, im looking at a team that should be in playoff discussions. They’re that talented and that good.”
The Auburn offense has been able to run the ball consistently through the first three games, but has not found the same consistent success throwing the ball. However, the team has taken an "if it works, it works," approach within the offense.
Over the last few years, the play calling for Auburn has tried to force things that were not there. But now Freeze and company have embraced the mindset of taking what the defense is giving you, but also knowing that sometimes you have to be more aggressive.
“Oh I would like to throw it deep more, I would. I think those deep passes that are completed are really good, the ones that are incomplete are not so good," Freeze said. "But, you know I think we’ve got the threats to throw it deep, and hopefully we can be, you know, a little more aggressive, maybe, and more consistent in throwing it down the field.”
So far this season, the Auburn offense has passed for 521 and four touchdowns, while the rushing offense has accounted for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Oklahoma defense has been playing stout all season thus far, only allowing 191 yards per game.
This will be the Tiger’s biggest test all season, and the tests only get harder from here. The Tigers travel to hostile territory this Saturday to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Sooners. The Auburn offense will have their work cut out for them, to say the least.