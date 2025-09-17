Auburn History's Against Oklahoma
For the first time in program history, the No. 22 Auburn Tigers are taking a trip to the state of Oklahoma to face the 11th-ranked Sooners.
Both teams have a record of 3-0 with stout defenses. Currently, the Oklahoma Sooners are -6.5 favorites in the matchup.
Historically, how have these teams fared against one another?
Auburn is 0-3 all-time against Oklahoma. The first two meetings came in the Sugar Bowl (1972, 2017) and the third came in Jordan-Hare Stadium last season.
Auburn is 52-34-5 in SEC openers all-time. On the road, the Tigers are 21-23-5 in those conference openers. The Sooners will be the 13th different opponent Auburn has opened SEC play against.
Auburn is looking to win its SEC opener for the first time since doing so four straight seasons from 2019-22. However, the Tigers have won 13 of their last 16 SEC openers on the road.
Auburn starting quarterback Jackson Arnold returns to Oklahoma for the first time since transferring to Auburn in the spring of 2025. With Oklahoma, he passed for 1421 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024, playing in 10 games with nine starts. Arnold did not compete in last year’s game against Auburn.
Last season’s game between Auburn and Oklahoma, Auburn built a double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter. However, No. 21 Oklahoma rallied with 17-straight points to defeat Auburn 27-21. After that matchup, the Tigers continued to not be able to close out close games for the rest of the season.
In their first-ever matchup on January 1st, 1972, the Sooners defeated the Tigers 44-20. In their second matchup, the Baker Mayfield-led Sooners defeated Auburn, 35-19.
With Oklahoma now being in the SEC, you can expect the Tigers and Sooners to clash a lot more often. Soon enough, the Tigers will clash with the Texas Longhorns for only the 8th time in program history.
Kickoff for this weekend’s matchup is set for 2:30 p.m. CT at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC.