Auburn's Hugh Freeze Likes RB Options after Jarquez Hunter Drafted by LA Rams
The Auburn Tigers are expecting to have one of the most explosive offenses in the country with new quarterback Jackson Arnold throwing to big-play receivers like Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton Jr.
However, the Tigers still have a big hole to fill in their offensive backfield after running back Jarquez Hunter was selected by the LA Rams in April's NFL Draft. Hunter was one of the most underrated players in Tigers' history, etching his name alongside legends like Cadillac Williams and James Brooks as the program's fourth all-time leading rusher and third all-time in yards from scrimmage.
Despite the loss, head coach Hugh Freeze feels confident in the array of talent that he's brought to the Plains to fill the hole left by Hunter's departure.
"Damari Alston probably has not shown his full potential, and we probably haven't given him credit for as good as he is," Freeze said of his senior running back who rushed for 276 yards in 2024. "You have somebody like Jarquez that's in front of him, and one of the things that Jarquez had that was unique was his stamina, and he really could handle a lot of plays, which limited in a lot of games the touches that you'd see for Damari or Cobb last year. I'm really excited for them to get their shot."
While Cobb checks in at a solid 5'9 and 215 pounds, Freeze sees something a little different from 5'11 and 200-pound Jeremiah Cobb.
"I think Cobb has that breakaway speed, that explosiveness, twitchiness. Damari is a real complete back that is a really good runner, great pass protector, great ball catcher, can do it all.," Freeze said.
Not to be forgotten, the Tigers went out and signed 6'0 and 207-pound Durell Robinson from UConn in the transfer portal. The Seat Pleasant, Md., native rushed for 731 yards and eight touchdowns on just 107 carries. He enters Auburn as a sophomore with three years to play three but is playing catch-up heading into fall camp.
"Then we're anxious in camp to see Durell Robinson that we recruited but did not get to see practice due to injury during the spring," said Freeze. "I think those three initially will be the ones that get the chance to develop our run game, which you have to have in this league. You have to run the football.
"We've been pretty successful at that both years, and we've got to have that continuing. There's no reason with the offensive line -- I love -- this is my favorite offensive line, when I look at it on paper and experience, size, length. So we'd better be able to run the football and protect the quarterback because I think we're pretty talented up there."
Freeze didn't mention freshman Alvin Henderson, the state of Alabama's all-time leading rusher who was the No. 14 running back in the country, according to 247Sports. In a season that Freeze needs to "win now," he's probably hoping that he can break Henderson in slowly and build for the future with quarterback Deuce Knight.
Let's also not forget that Arnold will play a big role in the running game. If running back carries get split between two or more players, it's not out of the question that Arnold is the team's leading rusher.
Jarquez Hunter left big shoes to fill for the Tigers' running game, but they're not expecting one guy to fill them. Auburn should be in good hands with a committee of players carrying the load in 2025.