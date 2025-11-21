Auburn Interim D.J. Durkin Details Decision to Start Deuce Knight Over Jackson Arnold
The Auburn Tigers (4-6) are taking a different approach at quarterback this week against the Mercer Bears (9-1).
Freshman quarterback Deuce Knight is set to make his first career start as the Tigers preserve Ashton Daniel’s redshirt status for this season. Auburn interim head coach D.J. Durkin went into more detail about the decision on starting Knight over Jackson Arnold, who started the first eight games of the season, on Thursday afternoon.
“Both of those guys have played really well, and both are going to play in the game,” Durkin stated about Knight and Jackson Arnold. “We’re going to go with Deuce as the starter, and I think he’s earned it. He’s done a great job, and I am excited to see him go play.”
Arnold will also play in the game.
In a normal situation, quarterback Daniels would be the likely starter for this week. However, he has already played in three games for Auburn this season. Per NCAA rules, players are allowed to play in no more than four total regular-season games to preserve redshirt status for the season.
Although Daniels transferred in from Stanford, he never used his redshirt with the Cardinal.
This sets the stage for Knight to make his first career start on the plains. Knight saw a small amount of game action against the Ball State Cardinals earlier this year in garbage time. During that time, he played, going 2-of-5 passing for 20 yards, while also having four carries for 16 yards.
Arnold started the majority of the season for Auburn. However, he was never able to get the Tigers' offense going consistently. That blame could be pointed at former Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, but Arnold is the one who is no longer the starter for the Tigers.
On the season, Arnold has 1,278 passing yards with only six passing touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also been sacked 29 times, often because he holds the ball too long in passing situations. He also does not move around the pocket to buy more time, the way that Daniels did against Vanderbilt.
“We’re not going to get into the specifics of that,” Durkin added about how exactly the rotation will work between Knight and Arnold. “They’re both going to play in the game, and they are both going to play well. They are both prepared, we have a good plan for both of them, and they are both going to play well.”
The question then lingers whether or not Arnold or Freeze was truly the problem with the Auburn offense. Arnold has a chance to redeem himself against Mercer, but will have to sit and wait his turn, as Knight will be making his first career start.