Auburn Quarterback Deuce Knight Makes Final Decision on Future

Things seem to have gone from bad to worse for Alex Golesh and company, who have had nearly 30 players announce they’d be entering the transfer portal in the few weeks Golesh has been at the reins of the Auburn Tigers. On Monday, Cam Coleman announced he’d be entering the portal, and on Tuesday, Deuce Knight announced he’d be joining him.

Knight was set to be the Tigers’ future at the quarterback position, but he’s now the third of three 2025 Auburn quarterbacks to enter the portal, joining Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels.

BREAKING: Auburn true freshman QB Deuce Knight is entering the @TransferPortal, sources tell @On3Sports



In his starting debut against Mercer, Knight totaled over 600 yards and 6 TDs



Was ranked as a 5-Star Recruit in the 2025 Class (per On3)https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/d0yeMKBtd8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 30, 2025

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

Auburn is set have to rebuild their quarterback room yet again. Last offseason, they were faced with Payton Thorne running out of eligibility, while Hank Brown and Walker White both opted to transfer.

Arnold began the season as the starting quarterback, but was benched in favor of Ashton Daniels. Knight also saw action later in the season. All three came. They all played. Now, they have all went.

The true freshman played in two games for the Tigers in 2025, including a record-breaking performance against Mercer back in November. Against the Bears, Knight put up 239 yards and two touchdowns through the air while tacking on an additional 162 yards and a staggering four touchdowns with his legs.

Knight was highly recruited out of high school, bouncing between five-star and four-star designations, though he entered his freshman year at Auburn ranked as the sixth-best quarterback in the country. The dual-threat quarterback was previously committed to Notre Dame, so he may return to his former commitment after departing from Auburn.

2026 will mark the second straight year that the Tigers will have a completely unique quarterback room, with many speculating that former USF quarterback Byrum Brown will take the reins of Auburn’s offense in 2026. He announced he’d be entering the portal just over a week ago and has already received predictions to land on the Plains.

Whether it’s Brown or someone else, Alex Golesh and company will need to find a suitable quarterback option for their now-empty quarterback room, lest they fall down the pit of shaky quarterback play that’s haunted Auburn for the past few seasons.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI