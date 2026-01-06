Former Auburn QB Ashton Daniels Finds New Home

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels found a new home for his final year of eligibility. According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, he has committed to the Florida State Seminoles. FSU will be the third and final college of his career. He previously played at Stanford before heading to Auburn.

Daniels started last season as the backup to Jackson Arnold. However, He ended up taking over in the latter half of the season after the starting quarterback saw himself benched. Three of those games were starts in three of the final four games of the season.

A standout performance from him came in the overtime loss against Vanderbilt on Nov. 8. He completed 70.5% of his passes for 353 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. In total, he tallied 1,077 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Combined with his starting experience at Stanford, and Tommy Castellanos heading to the NFL Draft, Daniels will certainly be battling for the starting job at FSU next season. Depending on how certain portal activity pans out, such as FSU's desire to bring in Florida's former quarterback, DJ Lagway, Daniels has a chance to be the presumed starter in Tallahassee.

Auburn is faced with rebuilding its entire quarterback room from the ground up for once again. Along with Daniels, Arnold and Deuce Knight both opted to enter the portal. So far, they have managed to land their new starting quarterback. Byrum Brown is following Golesh to the Plains and committed Tuesday morning.

Along with Brown, Auburn has two other quarterback options. They have a three-star recruit, Rhys Brush, who signed during the early signing window. Locklan Hewlett also transferred over from USF.

