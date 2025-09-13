Auburn's Keys to Stopping South Alabama QB Bishop Davenport
South Alabama quarterback Bishop Davenport isn't a household name. Maybe he will not be. However, this Saturday, he faces Auburn in the biggest test of his career, and the Auburn Tigers need to be careful with the signal caller and not take his overmatched team for granted.
Davenport actually possesses an advantage here that no one on the Plains possesses. South Alabama head coach Major Applewhite knows what elite-level football and quarterback play look like from a personal perspective.
Lone Star Legend
As a redshirt freshman pushed into a starting role due to injury, Applewhite ended up beating top-ten-ranked Nebraska and Texas A&M, winning Big 12 Freshman of the Year and following that by being named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Playing big games in Lincoln, Norman and bowl games helped Applewhite develop a tougher skin.
South Alabama hopes that he can instill that into Davenport in time for Auburn.
Jordan-Hare Stadium is Davenport's Norman, a loud cathedral filled with opposing fans that wish for your struggles as their team succeeds. Davenport started his career at Utah State. In all honesty, Auburn is a far more intense atmosphere than Laramie or Fort Collins.
Set the Edge
Without a doubt, Davenport wants the Tigers to focus upon running Kentrel Bullock with the RPO. Bullock leads the Sun Belt in carries (47) and touchdowns (three). As aggressive as Auburn's front can play, they cannot fall for the metaphorical banana in the tailpipe. If the Tigers train in on Bullock, Davenport will leak out, with plenty of green space ahead of him, gashing them for chunk yardage.
This means setting the edge with authority. Keep Davenport not just in the pocket but take away his options. This places the onus on the linebackers and defensive ends who really want to crash down.
Don't Underestimate Davenport's Arm Talent
The easiest thing to do is look at a dual-threat quarterback with a biased eye and make your defenders camp in the box. Davenport displays an excellent arm, capable of firing down both sidelines with proper accuracy and velocity.
More importantly, the quarterback will shock you with a backshoulder throw, hitting a wideout in stride without a hiccup or hesitation. If defensive backs get lazy, expecting the pass rush to drop Davenport. His 10.4 yards per attempt means that the Jaguars bank on the big play.
Overview
Will Davenport lead South Alabama to a mammoth upset this Saturday? No. Auburn is light-years better on both sides of the ball and in every single facet of the game. However, if they are not careful, Davenport could make the game closer than it needs to be.