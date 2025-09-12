Auburn Daily

Three South Alabama Players Who Can Give Auburn's Defense a Headache

Auburn may be heavy favorites against South Alabama, but that doesn't mean the Jaguars don't have weapons.

Brooks Crew

South Alabama quarterback Bishop Davenport headlines the Jaguars' offense.
The 24th-ranked Auburn Tigers, rightfully so, are heavy favorites against South Alabama, but a deeper look into the Jaguars’ lineup reveals some scary stats that may prove to cause Auburn some trouble this weekend.

"They’re very multiple, motion, shifts, things that make you think and make you check," head coach Hugh Freeze said Monday, "Before you know it, if you’re not careful, you’ve made the wrong check and one of those guys that can really run is hurting you."

First for the Jaguars is their quarterback, Bishop Davenport. The man in the saddle for the Jags has been quite efficient this season, boasting 397 passing yards and four touchdowns in just two games. Those numbers actually eclipse the stats of Auburn’s Jackson Arnold.

Davenport is averaging 10.4 yards per completion on 76.3 percent passing, as well as tacking on 52 rushing yards and a touchdown to solidify his presence as a threat to any team that comes his way.

South Alabama Jaguars quarterback Bishop Davenport is in his first season as the starter.
The Tigers, led by Xavier Atkins and Keyron Crawford, who had four sacks between them in the Ball State game, will need to contain Davenport and limit his passing time, or he’ll likely be able to take advantage of a battered Tigers’ secondary that’s shown some trouble in the first two games.

Second, and perhaps most scary, for the Jaguars is receiver Devin Voisin, Davenport’s favorite target. The senior has boasted an impressive 221 yards and three touchdowns in just two games, making up the vast majority of the Jaguars’ offensive production.

Voisin has put up these impressive numbers on just 15 receptions, good for an average of 14.7 yards per reception. The Tigers’ secondary, which left Kobe Prentice completely unguarded during the Baylor game for a long touchdown, will have to lock in on Voisin if they’re to shut down the Jags’ high-flying offensive pl.

South Alabama wide receiver Devin Voisin is the Jaguars' only player with over 100 yards.
If you thought the Jags were limited to just a passing game, think again. Running back Kentrell Bullock has been sensational for South Alabama, putting up 234 yards and three rushing touchdowns in the same two games.

He did so on 47 carries, good for an average of five yards per carry. The Tigers were able to perform incredibly well against Ball State’s rush, limiting the Cardinals to negative rushing yards, but Ball State didn’t have a back like Bullock. Auburn will need to be on the lookout and clamp down in the trenches to limit his production.

South Alabama Jaguars running back Kentrell Bullock has a team-high three rushing touchdowns.
Though Auburn will still likely perform well against the Jaguars, this will be a new challenge for them– maybe more of a quiz rather than a test. If the Tigers are able to put in the effort and “strain,” as Freeze put it, they’ll surely shut down yet another lower-ranked team and head to Oklahoma with a 3-0 record.

Kickoff between No. 24 Auburn and South Alabama on Saturday is at 11:45 a.m. CT with television coverage on SEC Network.

