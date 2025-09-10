Auburn Kicking Competition 'Undecided,' Per HC Hugh Freeze
AUBURN, Ala.-- The Auburn Tigers' long-range field goal competition remains undecided.
After sophomore Towns McGough suffered an ankle injury while missing a 52-yard field goal against Ball State, the Tigers turned to Southern Miss transfer Connor Gibbs to take his place for long field goals and kickoffs.
As a result of his performance, which included four touchbacks, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze announced plans for a kicking competition between McGough and Gibbs while Alex McPherson remains the kicker for extra points and short field goals.
"Tuesday's competition was pretty good. Both did well. I don't think we've made the decision just yet," Freeze said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference. "We'll kick again tomorrow and then make it, but both had good Tuesdays."
McGough, one of two primary kickers for Auburn last season while McPherson was out with an illness, went 5-for-13 on field goals last season with a 0-for-5 mark on kicks from at least 40 yards out. He is also 0-for-1 on field goal tries this season.
Despite his injury, Freeze said he is an active participant in the competition.
“I think he’ll be ok this week. He was moving around pretty decent this morning," Freeze said Monday. "His foot caught the turf and it kind of tweaked his ankle. But I think he’ll be ok.”
Meanwhile, Gibbs went 10-for-13 on field goals last season at Southern Miss with a 6-for-9 mark on kicks from at least 40 yards out and a career-long of 59 yards. He has yet to attempt a kick through two games at Auburn this season.
Tuesday's competition appeared to be neck-and-neck, according to the Montgomery Advertiser's Adam Cole, with both McGough and Gibbs missing multiple kicks from at least 50 yards out.
However, Gibbs' history at kicking from long distance may give him the edge.
Meanwhile, McPherson has been limited to just extra points and short field goals this season after missing most of 2024 due to a bout of ulcerative colitis. He is only 1-for-1 on field goals this year, a 21-yarder in the win over Baylor.
Prior to the season's start, special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford said the trio were in a tight battle.
"Hard to say who’s probably in the lead right now, but I would say Alex and Towns have probably put themselves in position," he said. "If we need to play three guys, we’ll play three guys. If we need to play two guys, we’ll play two guys.”
Kickoff between No. 24 Auburn and South Alabama is at 11:45 a.m. CT with television coverage on SEC Network.