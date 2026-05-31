Auburn Land Former 2027 Alabama Defensive Commit

The Auburn Tigers may be about to go on a tear in recruiting, as over the past 24 hours, Alex Golesh, the Tigers’ new head coach, has released five separate teasers, a type of tweet that typically precedes a commitment to his program.

On Sunday, the first domino in the Tigers’ big recruiting week fell when Nash Johnson committed to the Plains, over a month before the date he previously announced he would commit on.

Formerly an Alabama commit, Johnson is a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback who hails from McEachern, Ga. A three-star prospect, Johnson is currently rated as the 59th-best cornerback in the 2027 class as well as the 71st-best in-class player from his home state of Georgia.

Johnson chose the Tigers over top programs like Miami, Clemson, Georgia and Alabama, the latter of which he committed to from October of 2025 through April 8, 2026. This certainly looks fantastic for Golesh, who can now argue he has a recruiting win against in-state rival Alabama.

The Tigers’ recruiting class now stands at 33rd in the country, led by top commit Myson Johnson-Cook, a four-star running back. Layton von Brandt, a four-star offensive lineman and Donivan Moore, a four-star defensive tackle.

Of course, with five different teasers floating around, the Auburn faithful are buzzing with one simple question: Who is next? Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it would certainly make sense if the Tigers’ next commit was a player who visited this past weekend.

Top predicted Tigers include Isaac McNeil, a four-star linebacker from Vigor, Ala., who currently stands with an 86% chance to land on the Plains, but he is not set to announce his commitment until Tuesday. Perhaps he informed Golesh of his commitment today, ahead of his official announcement on June 2, but that is, of course, all speculation.

Additionally, Golesh could have landed Deshawn Hall, a four-star wide receiver from Prattville, Ala., who currently stands with a 31% chance to land on the Plains. If Hall is indeed one of the commits Golesh has alluded to, he would represent a second-straight recruiting win against Alabama, as the Tide currently stands in second place in Hall’s recruitment.

Regardless of who the other four may be, though, the Tigers have certainly landed themselves a nice recruiting win in Johnson, who should be making an impact on DJ Durkin’s defense as soon as the 2028 season.

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