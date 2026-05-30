Three Blue-Chip Recruits to Watch During Major Weekend of Auburn Visits

The Auburn Tigers are working hard to build a foundation for a top-level roster, and that starts with recruiting. Alex Golesh, the latest head coach of the team, has hosted hundreds of recruits in the few short months since his hiring, and this weekend could prove to be the biggest of all.

The weekend has been headlined by Joshua Dobson, a five-star recruit who is currently rated as the ninth-best player in the country, but he currently stands with an 86% chance to head to Texas A&M, per On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine. So, of the big names visiting the Plains this weekend, who are the ones Tiger fans should really be keeping an eye on?

Auburn Tigers on SItakes a look at this weekend’s visit list and analyzes three recruits who are, at the time of this weekend’s visits, most likely to end up on the Plains.

Isaac McNeil - Linebacker, Vigor (Ala.)

The Tigers have made a habit of producing top linebacker talent in recent years, especially in the most recent group. Headlined by top talent like Xavier Atkins, Demarcus Riddick and more, the Tigers’ top linebackers have consistently been among the best in the nation, and that prowess is beginning to attract top-level linebacker recruits.

McNeil is a four-star linebacker from Alabama, right in Golesh’s new backyard, who is currently rated as the seventh-best linebacker in the 2027 class as well as the third-best player from the state of Alabama. He would be a top-level pickup for the Tigers if they can swing him.

There is quite a bit of good news for McNeil’s recruitment, though; currently, he stands with an 86% chance to land on the Plains, just a few percentage points shy of Rance Brown’s prediction in the days before he committed. Now on a visit to the Plains, McNeil is set to announce his commitment on June 2, and he will not take another visit in between his Auburn visit and his commitment.

James Pace - Edge Rusher, DeMatha Catholic (Md.)

In another case of top-level Tigers attracting top-level recruits, the Tigers’ two edge-rushing 2026 draft picks, Keyron Crawford and Keldric Faulk, are almost certainly aiding in the recruitment of blue-chip edge-rushing talent. Pace, a four-star Maryland native, currently stands with a 36% chance to land on the Plains, the highest of any team in his recruitment.

At the time of his visit, Pace stands as the 31st-best edge rusher in the 2027 class, as well as the 10th-best in-class player from the state of Maryland. He would be a massive pickup for the Tigers, especially since DJ Durkin’s defense lost the aforementioned Crawford and Faulk to the NFL Draft this past offseason.

Deshawn Hall - Wide Receiver, Prattville (Ala.)

It is no secret to anyone in the Auburn family that the Tigers’ defense is top-notch and, as a result, can recruit quite well. Where a lot of questions came in, though, is how Golesh and new offensive coordinator Joel Gordon, as well as a host of new position coaches, would be able to recruit offensive talent, especially in the wake of Hugh Freeze’s consistency in offensive recruiting.

Golesh could bring any doubting narrative to a swift end, though, if he can land Deshawn Hall, a four-star wide receiver who currently ranks as the 31st-best wide receiver in the 2027 class as well as the 10th-best player from Alabama. He is currently visiting Auburn at the time of this article.

Where this race spices up, though, is the fact that Hall currently stands with a 31% chance to land on the Plains. Second place? Auburn’s in-state rival, the Alabama Crimson Tide, currently has a 16% chance. It is a good, old-fashioned Iron Bowl of recruiting, and Golesh has the chance to prove his chops to the world if he can land Hall.

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