Everything Rance Brown Said About Auburn After His Commitment

On Monday, the Auburn Tigers landed a big recruiting win with the commitment of Rance Brown, a three-star offensive tackle who originally hails from Brentwood Academy in Tennessee. As an Alabama native, Auburn was always in the running for Brown, but he told On3’s Tom Loy exactly what made the difference in the Tigers’ recruiting win over Kentucky.

“At the end of the day,” he said, “Representing my last name and my home state and trying to bring SEC championships back to Auburn and reestablish that standard, I don’t think I have a greater passion in my life right now than that desire.”

That is not to say the decision came easily; Brown told Auburn on SI back when he got his offer that he knew he would have trouble picking a school, largely because of the way he builds relationships.

“There’s many nights we stayed up until two a.m. talking about both schools,” he said. “Obviously, Kentucky is a great school, or they wouldn’t have been in my top two finalists. They recruited me hard, they’re really eager to be really good… There were a lot of times where Kentucky was down here, and Auburn was down here, and I was just getting phone call after phone call, but ultimately, there’s no place I’d rather be.”

Brown also shed some light as to how exactly his commitment took place, and his family-oriented style made for quite a heartwarming story.

“We met up, and we went to my family’s favorite spot,” he said. “I don’t know if I can disclose where that’s at, but we met there. We share that place as deep as a family can, so we were looking to make that location a little bit more special, which is what I told Coach [Hudanick], so I committed at our favorite spot to be at as a family, and that meant a lot to us.”

As Brown talked about his commitment, he also shared his thoughts on Auburn’s new head coach, Alex Golesh, who has spearheaded this year’s recruiting.

“Coach Golesh, as a person, from the beginning has been the most down-to-earth, caring person that I’ve seen coach,” he said. “The way that he values me and his program, I think it goes both ways; there’s a mutual connection between me and him and the other coaches on the staff.”

And finally, as he wrapped up his commitment show, Brown gave a little teaser of what he expects Auburn to be like in the coming seasons.

“Auburn as a program, it’s been defensively good for a really long time,” he said. “Matching his scheme up with a really good defense, I think we’re gonna be really, really scary.”

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