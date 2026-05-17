Auburn Lands First Big Cat Weekend Commit

On Saturday, the Auburn Tigers hosted Big Cat Weekend, an event geared toward introducing potential recruits to the Plains and furthering the Tigers’ chances with each recruit. The weekend was a success, as Alex Golesh said, and the Tigers are already beginning to see the fruits of it, as on Sunday, Kareem Palmer announced that he has committed to Auburn.

Kareem Palmer, a 3-star linebacker in the class of 2027 from Lyons, Georgia, has committed to Auburn! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/nnCxEZ4KML — Auburn Tigers | AL.com (@aldotcomTigers) May 17, 2026

Palmer is a three-star linebacker who hails from Toombs County in Lyons, Ga. He is currently rated as the 41st-best linebacker in the 2027 class as well as the 57th-best in-class player from the state of Georgia.

The linebacker represents the seventh commit that Golesh and company have landed in the 2027 class, which is now rated as the 32nd-best in the country. He is also the fourth player in the class from Georgia, which boasts the most players in Auburn’s 2027 class of any state.

The Tigers have yet to double-dip on a position in the 2027 class, as they have picked up a quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end, offensive lineman, defensive lineman and now a linebacker.

Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Palmer back when he first received his offer from Auburn in March, and here is what he had to say about the Plains before his commitment.

“Auburn feels real,” he said. “It’s not just hype, it’s a place where you either rise or get exposed, and I respect that… They’re in a strong spot, but nobody’s safe. I’m letting consistency decide everything. I’m definitely planning to get down there. I want to feel the environment for myself.”

The environment at Big Cat Weekend seems to have done it for Palmer, who quickly committed to the Plains the following morning. Palmer’s decision likely came in large part thanks to the coaches, who Palmer described as quick and to the point back when he first met them.

“They’re direct and don’t waste time, which I like. Every conversation feels like they’re evaluating me, not just recruiting me,” he said. “[Auburn] feels like a place that demands something out of you every single day.”

Palmer will now have the chance to be the one who high standards are demanded of, now that he is officially committed to the Plains. Depending on how this season shakes out for Auburn’s top linebacker talent, he may even have the chance to develop under some of the best linebackers in the country in 2027.

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