Why Auburn 'Feels Real’ to Linebacker Prospect with Florida, Alabama Offers

Over the past few seasons, the Auburn Tigers have boasted one of the more dominant linebacker cores in the country, and DJ Durkin and company seem to be set on making sure that trend continues long after the departures of Xavier Atkins, Demarcus Riddick and more.

Two weeks ago, the Tigers offered Kareem Palmer, a three-star linebacker prospect from Toombs County, Ga., and he scheduled an official visit for June 19-21. He is currently rated as the 39th-best linebacker in the 2028 class, as well as the 56th-best in-class player from his home state.

Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Palmer after his offer to chat all things Auburn, including his interest in the Tigers.

“Auburn feels real,” he said. “It’s not just hype, it’s a place where you either rise or get exposed, and I respect that… They’re in a strong spot, but nobody’s safe. I’m letting consistency decide everything. I’m definitely planning to get down there. I want to feel the environment for myself.”

Palmer has had the opportunity to chat with a few of Auburn’s coaches throughout his recruitment, and one thing in particular stands out to him about the staff.

“They’re direct and don’t waste time, which I like. Every conversation feels like they’re evaluating me, not just recruiting me,” he said. “[Auburn] feels like a place that demands something out of you every single day.”

As for Palmer himself, he is focused on the grind and the recruitment process as he wraps up his final years of high school.

“[I’ll keep working] same way I got here,” he said. “Working like nobody knows my name yet… I study a lot of guys, but I’m not trying to be the next anyone, I’m focused on being the first me. I bring noise, I bring energy, and in the big moments, I show up like a problem you can’t ignore.”

As for his future, Palmer holds offers from top programs like Ole Miss, Alabama and Florida, but he already has an idea of what he is looking for in his future program.

“I’m not looking for the easiest path I’m looking for the one that proves something. Wherever I go, I’m coming to make an impact,” he said. [I’m looking for] somewhere that pushes me, not protects me. I want real coaching and real development.”

If the Tigers can land Palmer, he would be a great acquisition for the future of Durkin’s linebacker room. Plus, he could have the opportunity to develop under some of the nation’s best at Auburn, as he works his way towards joining that exclusive club.

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