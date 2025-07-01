Auburn Lands Former 5-Star Safety, Texas A&M Transfer
Auburn Tigers head coach, Hugh Freeze, must have heard what people were saying about his recruiting (and perhaps his golf game)– and he’s just made a statement pickup.
Tuesday afternoon, news broke that Texas A&M transfer safety Jacoby Mathews had announced his intent to transfer to Auburn, according to Jeffrey Lee on X.
"It was a no-brainer as to catching up to the speed of football again, but also already being familiar with the staff and the defense," Mathews told Christian Clemente of 247Sports. "So that led me to be 100 percent certain in my decision."
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Mathews was rated 5-stars by Rivals coming out of high school, and is a four-star transfer portal recruit by the same company. He registered 42 tackles and an interception for the Aggies in 2023.
In high school, Mathews was “viewed by multiple college contacts as a future NFL player,” said Andrew Ivins, 247Sports’ Director of Scouting.
“[He] can get the job done as a run-first quarterback at the high school level, but future is on the defensive side of the ball,” Ivins continued. “Changes directions extremely well for a player that could eventually carry 215 pounds or more. Fluid in the lower half and is able to open his hips and run. Takes sharp angles in coverage and has shown on tape that he can get to the deepest parts of the field when needed. Quick to read and diagnose. Aggressive when the ball is in the air and will use his core strength to outmuscle receivers.”
Auburn’s recruiting in the high school ranks is in limbo right now as players seem to be watching the Tigers’ fortunes this fall before committing to Freeze. However, the portal has been good to Freeze and Auburn, and should help bring a winning season to the Plains.
Not every high school recruit has been in a wait-and-see mode for Auburn. Freeze’s recent addition of quarterback Peyton Falzone, ranked No. 7 at his position by ESPN, is proof that players are buying in on the long-term viability of Freeze at Auburn.