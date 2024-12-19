REPORT: Auburn Lands Former LSU Linebacker Via Transfer Portal

BREAKING: LSU transfer LB Xavier Atkins has Committed to Auburn, he tells @on3sports



The 6’0 210 LB will have 3 years of eligibility remaining



Ranked as the No. 6 LB in the Portal (per On3 Industry)https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/A9zp1RHt5I