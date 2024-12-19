REPORT: Auburn Lands Former LSU Linebacker Via Transfer Portal
The Auburn Tigers added its first linebacker via the transfer portal, adding former LSU linebacker Xavier Atkins.
According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Atkins will have three years of eligibility remaining and is yet to use his redshirt.
This is a position that will have a new look next season with difference-makers such as Eugene Asante’s time with the program coming to an end.
The 6-foot-10, 210-pound freshman appeared in seven games for LSU this season and made four total tackles.
According to On3, Atkins is a three-star transfer and is currently the No. 152 overall player as well as the No. 6 linebacker available in the portal. Coming out of high school, the Houston native was a four-star recruit, the No. 309 player nationally and the No. 24 linebacker in the class of 2024 according to On3.
Atkins chose LSU over Texas A&M, Arkansas, TCU and Utah.
Atkins is the first linebacker Auburn has added through the portal but is its 10th addition overall. The addition of Atkins has Auburn’s portal haul ranked No. 4 nationally according to On3, placing the Tigers behind Texas Tech, Ole Miss and Kansas.
The Tigers, however, have three highly-rated high school prospects coming in at the position including five-star edge rusher Jared Smith and four-star linebacker Jakaleb Faulk, the younger brother of Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk, and Bryce Deas.
Atkins is one of 16 LSU players to hit the portal so far this cycle, the second of LSU’s linebackers to do so and the 10th member of LSU’s defense to decide finding a new program to play for was the right move for them.
