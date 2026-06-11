Why Every Auburn Fan Should Know About Former ‘Freeze Four’ Member Bryce Cain

When Hugh Freeze was fired from his role as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers in 2025, many of his top-level recruiting wins departed with him.

Freeze had previously recruited a group known as the ‘Freeze Four,’ which was a top-level group of wide receivers that committed to Auburn, all in 2024, and three of that group have now departed, leaving behind one player who some may consider to be the forgotten member of that group: Bryce Cain.

Despite a lack of production in his first two years at Auburn, Cain is certainly no slouch as it relates to skill on the field. Out of high school in Mobile, Ala., Cain was a four-star prospect who was ranked as the 30th-best receiver in the 2024 class as well as the 11th-best player from his home state of Alabama.

Cain’s story makes him one of what many on campus would consider to be a ‘true Auburn man,’ as despite a lack of production, any semblance of success from his team or even a consistent head coach, he continues to stick around in Auburn, eagerly awaiting his chance to finally prove himself to the Auburn faithful.

Cain has just six receptions to his name across his two-year Auburn career, including three receptions for 28 yards in a statement showing against Alabama in 2025. Though the numbers do not quite jump off the page for that matchup, that game represented the first major team that Cain has logged receptions against, as he previously only hauled in passes against Alabama A&M and South Alabama.

So, moving into 2026, what is Cain expected to provide for the Tigers’ offense? The unfortunate answer is, at least as far as the depth chart is concerned, more, but still not much. The Tigers brought in three USF wide receivers who were already familiar with Golesh’s offense, and Cain has been relegated to the backup spot, most likely filling in for senior transfer Chas Nimrod.

Nimrod, however, has struggled to find consistency throughout his career, so if Cain plays his cards right, he may just find himself to finally be a starter for the team he committed to back in 2024.

Either way, Cain’s name is one that every Auburn fan should know, as he has proven his commitment to the Plains time and time again, even when the three major receivers he committed with bailed on the Tigers in search of greener pastures.

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