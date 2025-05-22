Auburn Legend Bo Jackson to Be Inducted Into Esteemed Hall of Fame
Auburn Tigers legendary running back Jackson is being honored by the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame alongside Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker and current Houston Texans head coach, Demeco Ryans.
The Tigers have had several great players over the years, some that could even be considered legends. However, none could be considered greater than the best player in Auburn Tigers’ history, running back Bo Jackson. The only player that is close to Jackson in terms of Auburn royalty is quarterback Cam Newton who led the Tigers to their second national championship in 2010, their first since 1957.
Both players are getting recognized for their final collegiate game, which was in the Cotton Bowl. For Jackson, it was in the 1986 Cotton Bowl against the Texas A&M Aggies, a game they would end up losing 36-16. Jackson won that year’s Heisman Trophy. In that game alone, Jackson ran for 129 yards including a 73-yard touchdown reception. For Ryan, he and the Crimson Tide won the 2006 edition of the Cotton Bowl against Texas Tech 13-10. While he wasn’t the Heisman winner that year, he was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
Jackson played for the Tigers from 1982 to 1985. During his time on the Plains, he played in 45 games, racking up 650 rushing attempts, 4,303 rushing yards and 43 rushing touchdowns. He also had 26 career receptions that went 272 yards and two touchdowns during his time as a Tiger. He was named First Team All-SEC three times and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Afterward, he went on to have his legendary two-sport career in the NFL and MLB - most notably with the Los Angeles Raiders and Kansas City Royals. Jackson also played baseball at Auburn before going pro.
Alongside Jackson and Ryan, the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame will also be inducting Notre Dame full back Jerome Bettis, Texas linebacker Randy Braband, Ole Miss head coach David Cutcliffe, Nebraska running back Tony Davis, Cotton Bowl Athletic Association chief ambassador, past chair and former team-selection and Playoff Committee Chair Fin Ewing III and CBAA historian Charlie Fiss.