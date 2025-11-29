How to Watch, Important Notes Auburn vs Alabama Iron Bowl
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers (5-6) look to keep their bowl hopes alive and spoil a College Football Playoffs bid against their bitter rival, the Alabama Crimson Tide, on Saturday evening in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn Tigers on SI has you covered on how to watch, a small preview, and betting odds for the 90th edition of the Iron Bowl.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CST and will be televised on ABC. Throughout the week, the odds have shifted around. Originally, the Tigers were +5.5 underdogs entering the matchup. On Wednesday afternoon, the odds shifted to +6.5. Now, the odds are back at +5.5 with the Tigers remaining as underdogs. The over/under is set at 46.5, according to ESPN’s Bet Sportsbook.
Auburn is entering this matchup scoring 100 points in its last two matchups against the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Mercer Bears. Prior to that, the Hugh Freeze-led offense scored 83 total points in its last six conference games.
Interim head coach DJ Durkin has been at the helm since the firing of Hugh Freeze. Since then, the Auburn team as a whole has been revitalized and playing with a swagger that it lacked with Freeze at the helm.
Auburn is also in the midst of searching for its next head coach. The Tigers are in their third head coach search in the last five seasons. But with a win, Auburn could already have its next head coach in DJ Durkin. Jon Somrall was the original name mentioned for the Auburn Tigers job, but Somrall is reportedly undecided between staying at Tulane or becoming the next head coach at either Auburn or Florida.
The Alabama offense averages 33.8 points per game. Its leading passer is quarterback Ty Simpson, who has 2,934 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions on the year. Simpson was originally in the Heisman race, but after a rough past few weeks, has fallen out of the race. Jam Miller is the Tide’s leading rusher, with 410 rushing yards on the season. The Alabama offense tends to be more pass-heavy, unlike in the past, when Alabama tended to be a run-first team.
The primary pass-catchers for Alabama are Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams, but they have four wide receivers with at least four touchdown receptions on the year.
The Auburn defense has been lights-out for the majority of the season, but has been slipping in the last few weeks, with Durkin now having to split time between the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. However, in its last matchup against Mercer, Auburn was able to make second-half adjustments and shut down the high-powered Bears' offense.
Auburn has to win this matchup if it wishes to make a bowl game, and Alabama must win if it wants to make the College Football Playoffs. The stage is set, and the stakes are high in this must-win rivalry matchup for both teams.