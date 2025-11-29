Keys for Auburn's Offense Against Stout Alabama Defense
The Alabama defense will present a range of challenges for the Auburn Tigers. Still, several factors suggest this game will be closer than many expect. On Saturday, both teams will face excellent defenses in the Iron Bowl.
This matchup is not about domination. Survival and opportunism will define each battle.
Scheme
Co-defensive coordinators Kane Wommack and Maurice Linguist use a varied front. Calling it "multiple" understates what Alabama tries to do. For instance, along the defensive line, according to CFB Depth, no player gets enough snaps to be considered full-time.
Alabama rotates heavily up front, maintaining high production. The Tide limits opponents to just 270.8 yards of total offense, ranking ninth in FBS.
Defensive Line
As mentioned, Alabama frequently rotates its defensive front, using as many as seven players. More importantly, the coordinators emphasize size and power above any other attribute.
No player is shorter than 6-foot-2 or weighs less than 265 pounds. Among those who play the most (LT Overton, James Smith, Tim Keenan, and Edric Hill), Overton, at 278 pounds, is the lightest.
However, this line isn’t just there to clog lanes. These athletes are disruptors who combine strength with a quick first step, able to knife through small openings. Overton and Hill serve as inside-out pass rushers, while Keenan, despite playing nose tackle, has tallied three sacks as a relentless pursuer.
Linebackers
Deontae Lawson, Justin Jefferson and Yhonzae Pierre lead this group and bring very different skills. Lawson is the most complete of the three, showing a knack for blitzing, dropping into coverage, and attacking the run game. Jefferson excels in coverage, with the ability to turn his hips and run with anyone--from backs to tight ends and wideouts--on routes crossing his face.
Auburn will have to deal with Pierre coming quickly around the edge.
Secondary
Surprisingly, this is the area that should concern Auburn most. Alabama may have one of the best secondaries in the nation.
First, they are larger than most defensive backfields at 6-foot-1 and 202 pounds. Next, they are aggressive when the ball is in the air. Their physicality at the line of scrimmage is crucial to their defense.
True freshman Dijon Lee Jr. likely matches up with Cam Coleman, as they are similar in size. Lee, despite his long reach, can keep up with many wideouts and change direction smoothly.
Auburn's Plan
No matter what offensive coordinator Derrick Nix chooses to do, the offensive line must step up. With a bowl berth at stake, the past should not matter. If the unit can battle Alabama to a draw, it's a win for Auburn, as their skill position players can take over.
Jeremiah Cobb needs 20-25 touches, with 80 percent on running plays. When the Tigers pass, rub routes can create separation and produce big plays. Auburn should keep throwing to Cam Coleman, regardless of Alabama's top-rated secondary, since Coleman gives the offense its best chance for explosive plays.