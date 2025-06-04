Auburn Legend Cam Newton Among Tigers Nominated to CFB Hall of Fame Ballot
IRVING, Texas -- Arguably the greatest quarterback in college football history, Auburn Tigers' Heisman Trophy winner and national champion Cam Newton is on the cusp of his next accolade.
Newton was named to the 2026 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame, which the National Football Foundation released Monday. This is Newton's first time being named to the ballot since first being eligible in 2021.
Although only with the program for one season, Newton's time leading the Tigers remains as one of the greatest single seasons in college football history. Newton threw for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 1,473 yards and 20 scores to lead Auburn to its second national title in school history (2010).
He also became the program's third Heisman Trophy winner that same year before being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.
Joining Newton on the ballot with Auburn ties are linebacker Takeo Spikes (1995-97) and former head coach Tommy Tuberville (1999-08). The 2026 inductees will be revealed in January 2026 with the formal induction ceremony to be held on Dec. 8, 2026.
Spikes, a First Team All-American in 1997, remains 10th in school history in total tackles (331), while his 136-tackle season in 1997 is tied for ninth in single-season tackles in program history.
Tuberville, who is fourth in program history in total wins (85), led the program to one of its greatest seasons of all time in 2004 as the Tigers went 13-0 with an SEC title and Sugar Bowl win. Tuberville was named the AFCA Coach of the Year, Walter Camp Coach of the Year, AP SEC Coach of the Year, AP Coach of the Year and won the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award that season.
The Tigers currently boast nine former players in the hall of fame after linebacker Gregg Carr (1981-84) was inducted last year. Auburn also boasts four former head coaches in the hall of fame with the most recent inductee being Pat Dye (1981-92) in 2005.