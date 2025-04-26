Auburn Loses Another OL to Transfer Portal
The Auburn Tigers will look to fill the holes left physically and metaphorically by their offensive line as yet another lineman has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Jaden Muskrat entered the portal on Friday as a graduate transfer, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
Muskrat formerly transferred to Auburn from Tulsa and has played in 45 games in his collegiate career with only one start, which came during his time with the Golden Hurricane. He will have just one more year of eligibility remaining after three years at Tulsa and two years at Auburn.
He received an extra year of eligibility as a prospect in the class of 2020.
He is the second offensive lineman to transfer out of Auburn since the beginning of the spring transfer window. Offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner also jumped into the transfer portal after receiving Freshman All-SEC honors this past season.
Joiner has since transferred to Purdue.
The Tigers will be getting transfer help on the offensive thanks to Xavier Chaplin from Virginia Tech and Mason Murphy from USC. They also return several others in Dillon Wade, Jeremiah Wright and Connor Lew, per AL.com.
For Muskrat, he will look to have the same luck as Joiner in finding a top program that will allow him to play significant time on the field. He was a two-star recruit according to 247Sports with his only offer coming from Tulsa and is unranked as a transfer.
After his time with the Tigers and re-entry into the portal, a move back to the Group of Five appears to be the most-likely decision for Muskrat.