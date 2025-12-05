Auburn Loses DB to Transfer Portal, First of Alex Golesh Era

Just four days after Alex Golesh was announced as the program’s new head coach, the Auburn Tigers have lost their first player to the transfer portal.

Junior defensive back Raion Strader plans to enter the transfer portal, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett announced on X. Strader becomes the first Tiger to announce his intention to transfer since Golesh arrived on the Plains.

BREAKING: Auburn CB Raion Strader plans to enter the @TransferPortal, his agent tells @On3Sports⁰⁰Through 3 years he’s totaled 119 Tackles, 31 PBUs, & 3 INTs



Received 2024 MAC CB of the Year, All-America, & All-MAC honors⁰⁰Repped by @DivineSportsEnt https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/Auev96d7Mw — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 5, 2025

Strader transferred from Miami (OH) after the conclusion of the 2024 season, during which he posted elite numbers with the Red Hawks. The Pittsburgh, Pa., native recorded 53 tackles, 19 pass breakups and two interceptions as a sophomore with Miami, earning 2024 MAC cornerback of the year and All-MAC honors from College Football News. Strader was also named to the freshman All-America team after his freshman year, in which he totaled 57 tackles and one interception.

After signing with the Tigers last December, his role was somewhat up in the air considering the level of talent already residing in Auburn’s defensive back room. Junior Kayin Lee and sophomore Jay Crawford were both returnees and expected starters, and former Tulane corner Rayshawn Pleasant also signed with Auburn in April. Strader was ranked a four-star by On3 as a transfer, but struggled to keep up with Lee, Crawford, and Pleasant in Power Four football.

Strader played in 11 games this season, but managed to tally only nine tackles in 179 total snaps of action. Pro Football Focus gave him a 62.7 defensive rating, with his worst performance of the year coming against Georgia, a game in which he recorded a 39.0 defensive PFF rating.

This isn’t a huge loss for Auburn, as Lee, Crawford, and Pleasant all have at least one more year of eligibility remaining. Obviously, Golesh and D.J. Durkin need to work hard to retain them, but as of now, the Tigers’ cornerback room seems solid heading into 2026.

Additionally, Auburn has signed two defensive backs in the incoming class thus far, although neither are designated corners. Three-star safety Wayne Henry and three-star JUCO transfer Shadrick Toodle signed on Wednesday and will suit up for the Tigers next year.

With the new rules set by the NCAA a couple of months ago, the transfer portal will open on Jan. 2, 2026, and close on Jan. 16, 2026. The NCAA also eliminated the spring portal window, meaning there’s also only one period for players to enter this offseason.