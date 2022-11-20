Auburn may have its next star Kicker in Alex McPherson

Alex McPherson was perfect on Saturday in his second-ever collegiate start. More impressive than just his 2/2 field goals and 5/5 extra points was his 51-yarder at the end of the first quarter.

When asked about it McPherson said “It felt great. To get to go out there and execute, and coach having the trust in us as a unit to go out there and execute. And the staff was great. He was great. I mean blockers, they did their job, so I could do mine. It just felt really good.”

When asked if he felt more comfortable this week McPherson said, “Yeah, I'd say I was definitely more confident going into every kick and just feeling confident and the preparation that we've had. This being the second game, it definitely made me feel more at home and made me feel just like I've been there before.”

Auburn has a long history of great kickers. With greats like Damon Duval, John Vaughn, Wes Byrum, and Daniel Carlson, some call Auburn Kicker U. The Tigers have been down in the kicking department for the last couple of years, but those problems may have found their solution in McPherson.

Many will remember the Bengals' run to the Super Bowl last year featuring confidence from not just Joe Burrow, but also their kicker Evan McPherson who famously called his shot last year telling Burrow, “It looks like we’re going to the AFC Championship game” before nailing a 52-yard field goal to beat the Titans in Nashville. McPherson did this as a rookie, turning the heads of many.

Good news Auburn fans, you have his little brother, and he looks just as dangerous. Coach Cadillac Williams said last week after the game “He’ll be one of the better kickers to play here.” I think coach may be right.

Finally, here are some Twitter reactions to McPherson’s 51-yarder

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch