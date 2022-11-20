Skip to main content

Auburn may have its next star Kicker in Alex McPherson

Freshman kicker hits 51-yard field goal in win vs Western Kentucky.

Alex McPherson was perfect on Saturday in his second-ever collegiate start. More impressive than just his 2/2 field goals and 5/5 extra points was his 51-yarder at the end of the first quarter. 

When asked about it McPherson said “It felt great. To get to go out there and execute, and coach having the trust in us as a unit to go out there and execute. And the staff was great. He was great. I mean blockers, they did their job, so I could do mine. It just felt really good.”

When asked if he felt more comfortable this week McPherson said, “Yeah, I'd say I was definitely more confident going into every kick and just feeling confident and the preparation that we've had. This being the second game, it definitely made me feel more at home and made me feel just like I've been there before.”

Auburn has a long history of great kickers. With greats like Damon Duval, John Vaughn, Wes Byrum, and Daniel Carlson, some call Auburn Kicker U. The Tigers have been down in the kicking department for the last couple of years, but those problems may have found their solution in McPherson.

Many will remember the Bengals' run to the Super Bowl last year featuring confidence from not just Joe Burrow, but also their kicker Evan McPherson who famously called his shot last year telling Burrow, “It looks like we’re going to the AFC Championship game” before nailing a 52-yard field goal to beat the Titans in Nashville. McPherson did this as a rookie, turning the heads of many.

Good news Auburn fans, you have his little brother, and he looks just as dangerous. Coach Cadillac Williams said last week after the game “He’ll be one of the better kickers to play here.” I think coach may be right.

Finally, here are some Twitter reactions to McPherson’s 51-yarder

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Alex McPherson
Football

Auburn may have its next star Kicker in Alex McPherson

By Jeremy Robuck
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin watches on during warmups before an NCAA college football game between Mississippi and Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Football

Lane Kiffin answers question about the Auburn head coaching job

By Zac Blackerby
Colby Wooden (25) blocks a pass during the football game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022.Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers
Football

Auburn players responded in the second half vs Western Kentucky

By Zac Blackerby
Jaylin Simpson
Football

Auburn's Defensive Grades against Western Kentucky

By Lindsay Crosby
Coach Carnell Williams celebrates touchdown during the football game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022.Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers
Football

Auburn's Offensive Grades against Western Kentucky

By Lindsay Crosby
Tank Bigsby (4) stiff arms defender during the game between Auburn and Western Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Austin Perrymann/AU Athletics
Football

RB Tank Bigsby is moving up the Auburn rushing leaderboards

By Lindsay Crosby
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (10)
Podcasts

Podcast Reaction: Auburn football beats the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

By Zac Blackerby
Koy Moore (0) catches a pass from Jarquez Hunter (27) during the game between Auburn and Western Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Zach Bland/AU Athletics
Football

Here's what Carnell Williams said to Jarquez Hunter before the touchdown pass

By Zac Blackerby