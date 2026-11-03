Auburn, Mississippi State Game Time and TV Slot Announced

The Auburn Tigers currently sit at 4-4 after two blowout losses to LSU and Ole Miss, but their schedule starts to become slightly more manageable in the final month of the season.

Auburn is set to play four more games, three of which are against SEC opponents, including Arkansas, Mississippi State and Alabama. The Tigers’ next battle is against the Razorbacks, but their bout with the Bulldogs has received its time slot and TV assignment.

Auburn and Mississippi State will kick off at 11 a.m. CST on either ESPN or ESPN2, the league announced on Monday afternoon. The matchup was designated as an “early” window over the summer, but Auburn’s trip to Starkville, Miss., will ultimately be broadcast on national television.

Week 11 looks to hold several intriguing matchups around the SEC, including Ole Miss at Oklahoma, Tennessee at Texas A&M, Missouri at Georgia, Texas at LSU, and South Carolina at Arkansas.

Auburn is coming off a roller coaster of an October slate, initially falling to Tennessee 17-7 on Rocky Top before a bye week on Oct. 10. Then, the Tigers shocked the country the following weekend, as they went between the hedges and took down No. 1 Georgia 27-24 in Athens, Ga., for the first time since 2005.

However, Alex Golesh and company failed to capitalize in the following two matchups, as they were boatraced by LSU and Ole Miss to end the month.

Now, though, Auburn’s schedule lightens up significantly, and there is certainly a reasonable path to seven wins and a bowl appearance — maybe even eight wins if the Tigers find a way to upset Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

On the other side, Mississippi State is trending downward. The Bulldogs started the season 4-0 and even cracked the top 25 after a few weeks, but star quarterback Kamario Taylor suffered a “turf toe” injury in September and will miss the remainder of the season.

Mississippi State has greatly struggled since Taylor went down, now sitting at 4-4 after dropping its last four games to Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas. However, the Bulldogs host Vanderbilt this weekend, so there’s a solid chance they are 5-4 and seeking to clinch bowl eligibility when they travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Overall, Auburn’s trip to Mississippi State is a must-win if the Tigers want to finish above .500 this season. They play Samford and Alabama to wrap up the season, so a victory over the Bulldogs would likely mean Auburn is 7-4 and riding a three-game winning streak heading into Tuscaloosa, Ala.