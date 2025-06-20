Auburn Has Multiple Names on ESPN's Top NFL Draft Prospect List
AUBURN, Ala.- ESPN’s Matt Miller and Jordan Reid put together a top-five list of players at every position in college football, a list that includes a few Auburn Tigers.
With 70 days until kickoff, the buzz is starting to sound louder and louder around college football, and the Auburn Tigers, who are looking to have a breakout season.
Wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. represents Auburn’s top offensive playmaker listed. The Georgia Tech transfer is entering his first season on the Plains. In this previous season with the Yellow Jackets, he reeled in 56 catches for 754 yards to go along with three touchdowns.
Although those numbers may not seem flashy, he displayed his ability to make plays downfield despite playing in a run-heavy offense. He is an architect when it comes to route running and has blazing speed.
Next up is a big man in the trenches, Connor Lew. He came in ranked number one on Jordan Reid's lists of center prospects. Lew only allowed one sack during his freshman campaign on 442 pass block snaps. This also included zero, yes, zero quarterback hits allowed according to PFF.com.
Lew could be easily overlooked due to the total number of sacks given up by the Auburn offensive line, that number being 27. But that is also why head coach Hugh Freeze and company brought in the cavalry from the transfer portal.
Keldrick Faulk also came in as the best at his position on Reid's list. Faulk is coming off a breakout sophomore season where he brought down opposing quarterbacks seven times. He is also a huge disruptor in the run game, having 45 total tackles.
The Auburn defense was the lifeline for the Tigers in 2024 due to the offense being littered with turnover problems. Faulk and company will need to continue to play at a high level if this Auburn team is going to make a deep run this season.
These Tigers are receiving national and professional attention long before the football season kicks off. Freeze and Auburn are in control of their own destiny this season. Freeze cannot have another losing season, as fans are done with the program being the bottom feeders of the Southeastern Conference.