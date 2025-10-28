Auburn's McPherson Nets SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
Auburn Tigers kicker Alex McPherson’s life is a powerful story of perseverance. He’s been consistently knocked down, whether by his gastrointestinal issues or disappointing performances, but he always manages to get right back up and dazzle the Auburn faithful.
Perhaps the best example of this fact is his most recent performance, in which he was six-for-six on field goal attempts, scoring 19 points on his own against Arkansas, netting the junior SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors while also giving the Tigers its first SEC win of the season.
The prior week, against Missouri, McPherson made just one of his four field goal attempts, leading to speculation as to whether the kicker was healthy enough to kick at a high level. He’s been dealing with ulcerative colitis, after all, so it would make sense for him to just step away from kicking entirely and focus on his health.
"How about Alex McPherson?" head coach Hugh Freeze said after the game. "He was the first one in my office on Monday to say, 'I'm sorry. Coach, I lost that game for you.' I said, 'Dude, I believe in you. You'll make the next one.' And, he ties the school record with six. What a redemption story that is."
Freeze remained adamant that McPherson was the man for the job, and his gamble paid off in spades this past Saturday against Arkansas. McPherson was good from 23 yards, 26 yards, 36 yards, 37 yards, 43 yards and 47 yards, all from different locations on the field, proving to the Auburn faithful that McPherson is truly the consistent, accurate kicker the team needs.
He also tied a school record for most makes in a game.
“It was a huge day for the operation,” McPherson said on Monday. “It was an awesome feeling to be able to get that done for my team after a rough week last week. I’m proud to be able to do that for my guys.
“I fall back on my faith and know that I have enough to go out there and do it, and that’s what I did. I just trusted the Lord and went out there and performed.”
McPherson will have another chance to show up and show out for his Tigers this coming Saturday, when the Kentucky Wildcats come to town. The game will kick at 6:30 p.m. CDT in Jordan-Hare Stadium and will be televised on SEC Network.