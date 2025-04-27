Auburn Nose Tackle Signs with Tennessee Titans as UDFA
Auburn Tigers nose tackle Isaiah Raikes has signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent. The deal includes $85,000 guaranteed and a $10,000 signing bonus, per Tom Pelissero.
Raikes spent his fifth and final year of college at Auburn after four seasons at Texas A&M. He started in all 11 games he played for the Tigers. He didn't play in the season opener against Alabama A&M.
He made 15 total tackles, 11 of which were solo. One of his standout games came against his former team. In Auburn's upset win over Texas A&M, he recorded three tackles, all of which were solo.
Coming out of high school, Raikes was a three-star recruit who had offers from multiple power conference programs along with A&M, including Penn State, Baylor and Pitt.
Railes is one of three undrafted free agents to ink a deal with the Titans so far. Florida Gators offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson and Miami's Xavier Restrepo have also found a home in Nashville after going undrafted.
Auburn has had a few players find NFL teams after the draft. Quarterback Payton Thorne is heading to the Cincinnati Bengals and linebacker Eugene Asante is heading to the Miami Dolphins.
Running back Jarquez hunter was taken in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams. Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the Fifth Round by the Los Angeles Chargers and linebacker Jalen McLeod was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round.
A nice group of player are departing from the Plains to the NFL.