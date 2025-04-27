Auburn Tigers Linebacker Goes Undrafted, Signs With Miami Dolphins
Auburn Tigers linebacker Eugene Asante signed with the Miami Dolphins just a few hours after the end of the draft. Auburn only had three players drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, that doesn’t mean it was all the players they added to the league this year. The latest to sign with a team was one of the defensive leaders. The Dolphins didn’t draft a single linebacker in the draft so this addition bodes well for both parties in the long run.
Asante finished 2024 with 45 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. However, what he did the best was lead the Auburn Tigers defensively alongside fellow Jalen McLeod. McLeod was one of three Tigers to be drafted during the three-day event.
Running back Jarquez Hunter went at pick 117 to the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith went at pick 158 to the Los Angeles Chargers and McLeod went at pick 194 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Asante won’t be too far from McLeod as they will play in the same state. But, it won't be like Lambert-Smith and Hunter who will be playing in the stadium, but on different teams.
Asante has a legitimate chance to make the 53-man roster in Miami. While he may not have been drafted, the Dolphins desperately need help at linebacker. Currently, they have Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Tyrel Dodson and Jordyn Brooks as their listed starters for linebackers. However, their reserves are less than average.
In one position (the right inside linebacker), only Willie Gay is in reserve. Luckily for Asante, he is more of an inside linebacker. He will likely compete with new additions K..J. Britt who joined in the offseason and Channing Tindall for an inside spot. Ultimately, the signing is both out of necessity and a great add for the Dolphins.