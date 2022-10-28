Auburn offensive line PFF Grades through week nine

Regarded as the biggest cause for concern in the preseason, the Auburn offensive line has not graded well through their seven games this season. The ten linemen that have played this season have all received PFF grades following each game. Only three of these players have an overall grade higher than 60.

OL PFF grades through week 9 Guard Jeremiah Wright leads with an overall grade of 67.8. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics The leader of the pack has the least amount of snaps. Wright has recorded only 67 offensive snaps. There is a 40/27 split of run-to-pass plays during his time on the field. He has the second-highest run block grade out of the OL at 69.7. That high is offset however by the worst pass grade at 47.4. Right Tackle Austin Troxell grades out at overall of 66.0. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily The leader of the line in run-blocking grades has played six games and has 368 snaps with a 158/210 run-pass split. Troxell has a run block grade of 71.6 and a pass block of 61.0. Troxell has appeared in all but one game this year. Left Tackle Killian Zierer comes in with an even 60 overall grade. © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Zierer leads the OL in snaps at 462 at a ratio of 207/255 run to pass. He has a 53.3 on run blocking and a team-high 72.4 pass block grade. He has appeared in every game this year. Guard Kam Sttuts grades out with a 59.9 overall grade. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Sttuts has accumulated 334 snaps on offense with a 144/190 run-to-pass ratio. He has a 60.0 grade for run blocking and a 69.4 passing grade. He has appeared in all seven games this season. Guard Keiondre Jones overall grade comes in at 57. 3. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Jones has an overall snap count of 174 with a run-to-pass ratio of 78 to 96. He has a 56.2 run block rating and a 63.9 pass block rating. Jones has appeared in six total games this season. Brenden Coffey comes in at 56.7 as a back-up tackle. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Coffey as a reserve tackle has played 109 snaps with a 55 run - 54 pass split. Graded at 58.2 as a pass blocker and 59.8 as a pass blocker. He has only played in four games this season. Guard Alec Jackson has a 56.4 overall grade. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Appearing in five games this season, Jackson has played 113 snaps with a split of 38 runs to 75 passes. He grades out at 55.2 in run blocking and 52.0 as a pass blocker according to PFF. Former guard and now starting center, Brandon Council has an overall of 55.7 Eric Starling/Auburn Daily The player with the second most snaps at 451 and a 206 run to 245 pass snap ratio. The senior has a 54.5 run block grade according to PFF but has a much better pass block grade at 69.6. Injured Center Tate Johnson grades out at an overall of 55.3 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics The starter of the season at center has been injured for the past three games but still managed to record 191 snaps when he was healthy. Johnson had a 94/97 run-pass ratio, with a 58.5 grade for running plays and a 47.4 passing grade. Center Jalil Irvin rounds out the list with an overall grade of 46.9 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Appearing in four games this year, Irvin has played 102 snaps with a run-pass ratio of 41/61. The backup center has graded out at 46.5 on the ground and 48.4 on passing plays.

Statistically, the line has been average in the passing game, as they have 18 allowed sacks during the season. Those sacks are paired with 52 quarterback hurries. The run game has been lacking as Auburn is eighth in the SEC in yards per attempt on the ground.

